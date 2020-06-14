It was Senior Night at The Hill Speedway Saturday night as our favorite race place in the hills of Pennsyvania honored the graduating classes of area high schools. Graduates recieved free admission, and participated in an intermission parade around the speedway. Over 40 graduates from six different high schools participated.
Doug Stack Jr. drove to his second win in two tries on the season in the Street Stock division, and Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinder defending champion Matt Browning accomplished the double in his feature. Mike Morse got the double in the Pure Stocks. Logan Terry topped a very competitive IMCA style Modified main, with Steve LaBarron taking the Crate Late Model flag. A.J. Lane got his first feature win in the Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinders, and Rich Talada topped the Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman feature.
John McAdam led the StreetStock main for the first three laps, but Stack Jr. was on the move from his eighth place staring berth, and took the top spot on lap four. By lap seven, Mike Koser had wrestled the runnerup spot away from McAdam, and a lap later, Doug Stack Sr., Earl Zimmer, and Eddie McKernan freight trained McAdam out of the top five. Slack Sr. slipped past Koser on lap 11, with Zimmer moving to third on lap twelve, and McKernan battled into fourth on the thirteenth circuit. Second through fourth ran in a tight group, trying to close in on the leader, but Slack Jr. held on for the win. Slack Sr. Crossed second, with Zimmer and McKernan third and fourth, with Koser rounding out the top five.
FEATURE FINISH: Doug Stack Jr., Doug Stack Sr., Earl Zimmer, Eddie McKernan, Mike Koser, Abe Romanick, Oliver Gage, Dustin Maynard, Bill Tice, Bruce Benjamin, John McAdam, Lou Sharpsteen, Trevor Williams, Jakub Ingham, Bobby Maynard.
Heat wins: Doug Stack Jr., Mike Koser
Greg Slater grabbed the lead at the green in the FWD feature, but by lap two, Matt Browning had taken command. Slater hung onto the second spot until Josh Bailey powered past on the eighth circuit. Bailey began to pressure the leader as Slater debated third with Brett Neally, through the remainder of the event. Browning fought off Bailey for the win, with Slater besting Neally for the third spot. Mike Wicox finished fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: Matt Browning, Josh Bailey, Greg Slater, Brett Neally, Mike Wilcox, Dalton Mathews, Steve Castle, John Maynard, Jake Lamphere, Charles Mathews, Gavin Maryott, Ron Wood, Owen Clark, Dre Evans, Tim Johmnson, Greg McKernan.
Heat wins: Greg McKernan, Josh Bailey
Cole Burgess paced the Pure Stock field for six laps, before giving way to. Mike Morse. Burgess held a steady line as Mike Chilson and Kevin Garland kept the pressure on. Chilson pulled alongside on numerous occasions, but was unable to complete the pass. Coming to the two to go signal, contact between Burgess and Chilson turned Burgess around in turn four, but he was able to regain control and continue with no yellow. Morse drove on to the win, with Chilson being penalized for the contact, moving Garland to second and Burgess to third. Chilson was placed fourth, last car on the lead lap. Nathan Kriner finished fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: Mike Morse, Kevin Garland, Cole Burgess, Mike Chilson, Nathan Kriner, Kyle Griffin, Ricky Sinsabaugh, Zach Kriner, Stan Mathews, Bobby Maynard
Heat win: Mike Morse.
Doug Lantz led the first two circuits of the IMCA style Modified main , with Ray McClure taking the top spot for the next three laps. Logan Terry powered to the lead on the sixth lap, and fought off repeated challenges to record his first win of the season. Through the midpoint, the battle for second was intense, as Keith Jack Lamphere, Eddie Sites, Ray McClure, and Jake Maynard ran in a tight group, and they ended up following Terry across the line in that order.
FEATURE FINISH: Logan Terry, Keith Jack Lamphere, Eddie Sites, Ray McClure, Jake Maynard, Keith Lamphere, Gary Lamphere, J.W. Lamphere, Harry Ely, Doug Lantz, Jason Sullivan, Carl Wood, Aaron Benjamin, A.J. Hunsinger.
Heat wins: Logan Terry, Jake Maynard.
The Crate Late Models are a new class to The Hill this season, and the Virus Lockdown, among other business factors, have delayed some teams from starting their season. At least five other cars are nearly completed locally, and a few others have committed to visiting The Hill soon. The car count wasn’t an indication of a non competitive race, however, as Darrin Horton and Steve Labarron put on a side by side battle for the lead for much of their feature. Horton led at the line for the first ten laps, giving way to LaBarron on lap eleven. Labarron drove home the winner with Horton settling for second. Third place went to Joe Lane, who moved up to the Late Models from the Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinder class and is learning the car, and the crew is learning the set up and is getting faster weekly.
FEATURE FINISH: Steve LaBarron, Darin Horton, Joe Lane.
Heat: Steve LaBarron
A.J. Lane took command of the Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinder feature on lap one, and set the pace for the entire twenty laps. Larry Colton challenged on restarts and tried to stay within striking distance, but had to settle for second at the finish. Randy Mathews was a solid third, with Tyler Belcher fourth and Brett Gleason fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: A.J. Lane, Larry Colton, Randy Mathews, Tyler Belcher, Brett Gleason, Mike Navone, Kenneth Evans 3rd., Ashley Dickerson, Andrew Collins, Zach Bruce.
Heat wins: Larry Colton, A.J. Lane.
Defending Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman Champion Chris Clemens, and Rrich Talada brought the fieldto green in the final feature of the night, with Clemens leading lap one. Talada powered to the front to lead lap two, and held off numerous challeges to record his first win of the season. After a spirited battle with Clemens , Tony Harris took over the second spot on lap six, with Dalton Maynard and Rich Powell making it a three car battle for the runnerup position for most of the race. Post race, Harris came up light at the scales, moving Maynard up to second in the finishing order, and Powell was creditted with third. Kinser Hill and Jason Benjamin rounded out the top five.
FEATURE FINISH: Rich Talada, Dalton Maynard, Rich Powell, Kinser Hill, Jason Benjamin, Chris Clemens, Joe Gurastella, Quinten Buchanan, Braden Buchanan Tony Harris (DQ)
Heat win: Chris Clemens.
The Hill Speedway swings into action next Friday night with a full schedule for all seven divisions. Pit and spectator gates open at 5pm, with practice at 6:30, and racing scheduled to get the green flag at 7:00.
The Hill Speedway hosts dirt track auto racing from Spring through the end of August. Unique in that it has no grandstands, fan viewing and family grouping is accomplished with blankets and portable chairs on a manicured hillside overlooking the track. Additional viewing is provided from turn four around to turn two with parking spots overlooking the raceway where fans can enjoy their own tailgate parties from there vehicle. Those spots are available on a nightly or seasonal basis for a nominal fee.
The Hill is located just a couple miles from Rt. 414, at the intersection of Dunn Hill Road and Banks Road, in Monroeton, PA.
Check us out on our website or Facebook page, load up your appetite and your lawn chairs, and come get your Thrill on The Hill!
