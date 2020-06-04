Keegan Rude
Senior, No. 12
Primary position: Pitcher. Secondary position: First base
Bats: right/Throws: right
Parents names: Kevin and Dylan Rude.
Future plans: Play baseball at Northampton CC and major in finance.
Favorite MLB player and why: Noah Syndergaard, sick hair, throws gas.
Hobbies/other interests: Hunting and hanging with friends.
Favorite memory as a Wildcat baseball player: Mercy ruling Towanda after a rain delay in 2019.
Any other thoughts and comments: Thank you to the coaches for helping me along the way and keeping me focused and improving for the next level.
Aaron Lane
Primary position Center Field Secondary position Pitcher
Uniform # 3
Bats: left Throws: left
Parents Names: Dan and Maggie Lane
Future plans: Attend a college and major in electrical-mechanical engineering and business
Favorite Major League Player and Why: Clayton Kershaw because the way he controls the zone and has one of the best off speed pitches in the MLB.
Hobbies/Other Interest: Basketball, Soccer, Football, Bowling, Hunting, Fishing
Favorite Memory as a Wildcat Baseball Player: Winning NTLs last year
Chase Minnick
Primary position: Outfield. Secondary position: Pitching
Bats: Right. Throws: Right.
Parents names: Brian & Kathy Jo Minnick
Future plans: Attend Penn State majoring in turf science.
Favorite Major League player and why: Derek Jeter, because I grew up liking him and watching him.
Hobbies/Other interests: Anything outdoors, scouting, I am an Eagle Scout.
Favorite memory as a Wildcat baseball player: Last high school game I played, junior year at Wyalusing, I may have gotten injured, but at least we still won.
Evan Wrisley
Primary position: Left field. Secondary position: 2nd base.
Bats: Right. Throws: Right.
Parents’ names: Vianna & Pat Wrisley.
Future plans: Attend Penn Tech in the fall of 2020 for a major in heavy equipment operation.
Favorite major league player and why? Derek Jeter, he never stopped working and training until he was done with his job.
Hobbies and other interests: Hunting and FFA.
Favorite memory as a Wildcat baseball player: Getting back together with the boys. I first starting playing with for one more year.
Joel Maslin
Primary position: Third base. Secondary position: Catcher.
Parent’s Names: Kevin and Yvonne Maslin
Future plans: Attend North Hampton Community College majoring in criminal justice and playing baseball.
Favorite major league player and why? Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres. He plays with great passion in a high intensity game.
Hobbies/other intersts: Playing soccer.
Favorite memory as a Wildcat baseball player: Andy Rickert Memorial Game.
Any other thoughts or comments you would like to make: Thanks to all my coaches and teammates. Many thanks to my family.
Brady Smith
Primary position: First base. Secondary position: Pitcher/outfield
Bats: Right. Throws: Right.
Parents names: Chad and Carrie Smith.
Future plans: Will be attending Misericordia University and majoring in physical therapy.
Favorite Major League player and why: Mariano Rivera: He has a unique backstory and is the all-time saves leader while relying on one pitch — his bread and butter cutter.
Hobbies/other interests: Video games/hunting.
Favorite memory as a Wildcat baseball player: Winning the NTL last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.