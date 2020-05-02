Withsenior athletes in jeopardy of losing their final spring sports seasons, parents, coaches, or athletes are welcome to tell us about their senior, including thoughts on them. Feel free to include a picture if you would like. We will run some throughout the following months. E-mail any submissions to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com{
Madisyn Joslyn (Four Years)– Shot put, discus, and long jump
Madisyn demonstrated leadership through her actions. Always reliable and consistent. She believed in her convictions and was willing to try anything to find her place in the world.
Samantha Markle – Long jump, Triple Jump, Sprints and relays
Samantha had a real breakout year last year. She was able to fill in the gaps with her versatility of speed, jumping ability (Place in the Triple Jump at Districts), and endurance (1600m Relay Team) that qualified for States last year. She dedicated a good portion of her off season, especially with our Indoor track club to really show what she can do. She was making great strides with her endurance and jumping ability (focused on the triple jump).
Cassidy Stackpole Javelin, Discus
Cassidy had the breakthrough of breakthroughs last year, by qualifying for states in the javelin. She really projected herself to be a name mentioning with the best in the state this year. She too dedicated herself to the indoor track club here at Athens by lifting, conditioning and practicing her craft during the winter months. She was on track to have a great outdoor season this year as the ultimate goal was to get a state medal and reach the champions’ podium.
Cece Ardrey (Three Years) Senior year Team Manager – hurdles, horizontal jumps
Joselyn Murray (First year)
Ultimately, this is a very painful track season to experience as a coach. I feel for my athletes but especially my seniors. These are girls developed a great relationship with my coaching staff and their teammates throughout the years. They will not have the opportunity to compete and demonstrate their dedication to track and field their senior year. It’s painful to see and hear their frustration as we continue with this ‘Stay at home mandate’.
- — Coach Ben Gambrell
