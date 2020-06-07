With senior athletes in jeopardy of losing their final spring sports seasons, parents, coaches, or athletes are welcome to tell us about their seniors, including thoughts on them. Feel free to include a picture if you would like. We will run some throughout the following months. E-mail any submissions to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
Brock Sackett started his high school career eager and ready to show the league who he was. From the day he walked into practice there was no doubt he was ready to work and give everything he had to ensure he was going to start day 1. His work ethic, commitment, leadership and sportsmanship was undeniable. I (Coach Bill Fye) have coached Brock since he was in 8th grade as I was Jr High Head Coach at the time.
From the day I met him and watched how he carried himself at practice I knew the team had something special. He always gave it everything day in and day out. He never complained nor did he ever disrespect anyone on his team. Brock helped everyone out at practice and in games always teaching and helping. He always wanted to see his teammates get better and excel. His talent, skills, and knowledge for the game were shown every day at practice and at every game. He carried a high level of standard for himself and set the bar high. With 3 full seasons from his freshman year to junior year
Brock finished his career with a .392 B.A., 64 Hits, 69 Runs, 61 SB, .512 OBP, and a .442 SLG. He was also a tremendous fielder finishing his Career with a .894 Fielding % with his best season coming last season finishing the season with a .955 fielding % and only 2 errors for the season at SS. The team will truly miss Brock next season and truly wished we could of seen what he would of done to help the team this season. I know if he decides to take his talents to the next level he will succeed. It was an honor and privilege to coach him and I am truly grateful for the memories we had.
