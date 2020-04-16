With senior athletes in jeopardy of losing their final spring sports seasons, parents, coaches, or athletes are welcome to tell us about their seniors, including thoughts on them. Feel free to include a picture if you would like. We will run some throughout the following months. E-mail any submissions to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
Canton baseball seniors
(Coach Bob Rockwell’s take)
Canton gas four Senior baseball players. Garrett Storch would have been a 2 year starter on Varsity. Gutsy kid who doesn’t like to lose.
In wrestling Storch was 87-51 for his career. A three-time district qualifier, state qualifier this year, NE Region runner-up this year, North Section, DKI Tourney and Tunkhannock Tourney champ this year. 37-8 this year.
In football he was a 2018 and 19 first-team linebacker, 2019 Defensive Player of the Year for All-Region and a second-team offensive selection.
From his family, great career!, Love him and I’m going to miss him next year.
Uriah Baillie came back out after 2 years off and would have been one of our starting pitchers. He was looking good. His success in football gave him confidence for baseball
Byron Marnati would have been our ace. He started as a pitcher for us since 9th grade. He was looking solid for us and won a lot of games for us in his first three years.
From his family: He has been playing ball since he was five years old starting with t-ball and playing every year, he was honored/proud to be a starting pitcher for varsity team his freshman year and loved the game . His passion has been playing baseball throughout the years and has been looking forward all year to play ball his senior year. He is extremely disappointed and truly upset that this will not happen. He won’t be able to make these last memories on the mound or with his teammates.
Nick May made the transition to catcher this year after being an outfielder for three years. We were looking for big things from him.
