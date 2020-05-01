With senior athletes in jeopardy of losing their final spring sports seasons, parents, coaches, or athletes are welcome to tell us about their seniors, including thoughts on them. Feel free to include a picture if you would like. We will run some throughout the following months. E-mail any submissions to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
CANTON TRACK AND FIELD SENIORS
Moriyah Ayer- Moryiah was joining us for the first time this year as a senior thrower, and its a shame for these seniors to miss out on something, especially if they didn’t get a chance to try it. Good Luck in your future endeavors!
Uriah Baillie- Uriah is a great example of a football-track athlete, I was after him for a few years about doing track, I kept telling him how it would help out with football, help him find that extra gear. He ended up running track as a junior, and towards end of the year something “clicked”, ended up placing well at NTLS in the 200, and 400, and then carried that success over to the football field for his senior year. Good Luck Uriah!
Maddie Bardo- Maddie has been a member of track and field team for the past 6 years as a sprinter/jumper. She was finally coming into her own this year, and it seemed like she was going to have big contributions for her senior year. She will have great things ahead of her, Good Luck Maddie!
Cheyenne Bastion-Brown- Cheyenne had an injury right before the “shut down” so unfortunately she was going to miss the season anyways, Cheyenne has a great personality, and great leadership qualities, her “track accomplishments” will not match up to what she will do in life. Good Luck Cheyenne!
Kenny Biggs- Kenny was a thrower and been a member of our track program throughout his scholastic career. It’s never easy to lose a season, especially your senior year, but I know you will do great in life! Good Luck Kenny!
Elle Binford- Elle Binford has been our “Swiss army knife” for the past 6 years. We had her sprint, run relays, run mid-distance, triple jump, long jump, and she scored points in everything. I was fortunate enough to coach her for 12 seasons of various sports, and she will leave our Track Program being a District Medalist in the 4x4(School Record her freshman year), and Triple Jump. We don’t replace talent like her’s or her work ethic. Both attributes will do her well in life, Good Luck Elle!
Jaden Huslander-Fantini- Jaden another great example of a football kid coming over and helping the track team. We convinced him to come over and help out throws. Jaden always had a positive fun attitude, and kept things “light” with our throwers. He joined as a junior and was an immediate contributor. Good Luck Jaden!
Sonny Fitch-Sonny’s first year was going to be this year, he ran all winter in preparation for the upcoming season which never took place. I was excited to see him compete, but unfortunately it never took place. Great attitude, and great work ethic will make him successful. Good Luck Sonny!
Emily Henson-Emily was a good athlete in many different facets of track and field. We were actually preparing her to pole-vault for the upcoming season, so she never got her chance “to fly”. A very explosive athlete, she actually threw and sprinted for us at different points of her career. Good Luck Emily!
Logan Huffman-Logan ran some distance and threw for us. Logan one of the nicest kids you will ever meet, member of boy scouts, cross country, and track team. Anything you asked of him, he would do....Good Luck Logan!
Josie Kelley- Josie was one of the seniors in this class, who played many sports under me, and we built great relationship through the years. She dedicated herself to the idea of running year around, was a district qualifier in the 4x800, Mile, and 2 mile throughout her years. She medaled at NTLs in various of events throughout the years, and was a good leader in the process. She is looking at running next year in College, and I wish her the best! Good Luck Josie!
Nate Landon- Nate was a thrower for us the past few years, and has been improving each year. He was part of our team for a few seasons, and compete in Javelin, Discus, and Shot Put. Coaching staff wishes him luck in his future endeavors.
Madisyn Neal- Madisyn aka Scholar! Madisyn is the definition of resilience, her first few years running she kept having little injuries like shin splints. Then one summer after track season, she just decided to dedicate herself to running. She shaved about 2 minutes off her 5k time, and about 20 seconds off of her 800 time. She ended up being a district qualifier in the 4x800, 800, and Mile. I had a feeling she was going to chase after our school record in the 800 this year, however she never got the chance. She is planning on running next year at Lycoming College majoring as a Biology Education and minoring in Environmental Science. She will be a great teacher someday, and hopefully see her coach around this area.
Carter Nybeck- Carter was a thrower/jumper for us the past few years. Carter another great example of work ethic, one of those guys who last to leave the pits, and first one to get the throwers organized for warm-ups and drills. Great work ethic, and great attitude. Good Luck Carter!
Grace O’Hara — Grace joined track as a junior with a couple of her friends, had a great work ethic for person who wasn’t very experienced yet. Grace and Aleaha were members of the play, and a lot of times they would do their workouts before play practice which demonstrates their work ethic. Good Luck Grace!
Aleaha Tillotson Aleaha joined track as a junior as a sprinter, and as I mentioned above with Grace, her and Aleaha were not dual athletes, but they had to divide up their time to multiple school organizations. Their time management and work ethic will serve them well in life! Good Luck Aleaha.
Zach Rentzel- Zach was one of those guys who just kept improving in mid-distance events, Zach is a great leader, and has great work ethic. I expected a big senior year out of him, just by what he was showing in practice. Fast-Forward 20 years, and he will probably be managing a large group of people in some form of a business. He will have big things ahead of him, Good luck Zach!
Kayden Williams- Kayden was a sprinter and a member of the track team for 6 years. He was a great leader, who worked hard, and always had a smile on his face....and I mean always...that kid would be running repeat 200s and just smiling away. Great personality, and great work ethic. Good Luck Kayden!
--- Canton T&F coach Casey Aylesworth
Coach Kapichok, Coach McRoberts, and I (Coach Casey Aylesworth) wish these seniors best of luck as they move forward with their lives. We had a pleasure of coaching a lot of these kids for many years, and have enjoyed working with their great personalities and attitudes.
