The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians’ softball season sadly got cut short due to the Coronavirus. Our four seniors are Riley Ortt, Mckenzie Schoonover, Mariah Disbrow, and Kirsten Green. Our team decided to honor them by putting together these letters.
Riley Ortt- I’m sorry you never got to show off those beautiful home runs in a game. I’m sad to think that there will be no more of your mom’s bomb snacks. It definitely won’t feel right to play softball next year without a flash of red flying around the field. It has been an honor to play by your side for 12 years. (Stevia Swimley) Thank you for being such a reliable teammate. I’m sorry we won’t be able to tear up the infield together this season. I’ll always keep in mind the kind of captain you were and the way you took charge in those few short weeks we shared together. I also thank you for putting so much of your time and effort into the team, with the infamous granola bars and fundraisers. You never failed to lift someone up after a bad play or game, even if that meant you had to go out of your way to do so. ps.. your dinger will never be forgotten.
(Mak Vargeson) Thank you for being the glue to the team and thank your mom for her great baking ability. (Jessica Hummel) I’m going to really miss you next year. You are so good at softball and such a good teammate. I’m sad I didn’t get to play with you this year. (Renee Abbott) My favorite second basemen! No one will be able to replace you. I always loved your dedication, desire, and heart to play softball. I have been playing side by side with you since All Stars 8U. Here we are 8 years later, still growing a stronger bond together and making the best memories! Thank you so much for all you have done for me. You have always been a leader to me and someone I could always look up to! Next year will be hard not having my favorite redhead! Love, JD, Ab. (Abby Ackley) You have always given your all. You are so nice and even though we aren’t really close, I will miss you. (Hannah Butkiewicz) I’m so glad that I got to play with you for two years. You were one of the people I looked up to. I’m sad that you’re leaving. These last two years, you have helped me correct so many things. I’m really going to miss you. (Morgan Jelliff) Thank you so much for giving me tips on how to play softball better, because we all know I can’t listen to my sister. I wish you luck on all of your future endeavors.
We will all miss you. (Meriah Schoonover) You were always a leader on our team. You always held us together. (Rylie Walker) Riley, I am lucky to have coached you in the game that we both love! You are an amazing young lady that puts 100% in your playing, your strength and ability to run the bases will never be forgotten. You played any position that you were asked and worked very hard at perfecting yourself in that position. Your leadership and determination on the softball field will be missed. There is no debt in my mind that no matter where you go in life you will put 100% in all you do and be very successful! (Coach Den)
Kenzie Schoonover- Man, am I going to miss your loud voice and continuous smile. Our softball career together started off rough, but grew into one of my favorite friendships. I am going to miss your jokes about hating me; because everyone knows that couldn’t ever be possible. I can’t wait to see where this beautiful life takes you. I love you! (Stevia Swimley) The person who has the biggest heart! Playing softball with you was the best. You always knew how to make someone happy when they were down. You made everyone laugh, and you knew how to have a good time. You were the one who could be put anywhere on the field and could succeed! Thank you for making softball even more fun! (Abby Ackley) Thank you for all of your kind words and encouragement throughout the years. I’ll never forget your mannequin fingers and toes and the smile you constantly portrayed to the team. (Mak Vargeson) Thank you for always having something positive to say, even in the worst situations. (Jessica Hummel) I’m going to miss you next year. You were a great teammate. I’ll always remember that photo of you sliding into home with your helmet half off. (Renee Abbott) I can’t believe this is your last year! We have done so much together, from softball, to play practice. I’m going to miss you so much! (Hannah Butkiewicz) Kenz, you are such a great person. You have helped me balance the musical and softball. You never let me give up, even when I thought my schedule was too full. If I needed help with something, I always knew I could ask you. You have been someone I have always looked up to.
Thank you so much. I’m going to miss you. (Morgan Jelliff) Your bubbly personality and constant positivity will be missed. (Rylie Walker) I’m so appreciative of your tolerance for me sharing your softball friends, even though they love me more. Softball won’t be the same without you, and I’m so happy I got to play with you the past year. I’m really going to miss you and I wish you all the luck in the world at college. Love, Your little Sister. (Meriah Schoonover) Kenzie, You have been part of our softball family for many years and your hardwork and determination will never be forgotten! The smile that you brought to the softball field showed how much you love this sport.
Swing for the stars young lady, you can accomplish anything you set your heart and mind to!
(Coach Den)
Mariah Disbrow: It saddens me that most of the underclassmen will never get the pleasure of playing with you. You always had the funniest jokes at the most perfect times. You will be so missed. (Stevia Swimley) You were a fun person to have on the team! You were a great listener. You knew how to do something small to make someone’s whole day! Your hustle in the outfield will be missed! Thank you for making the team a family. (Abby Ackley) You are always supportive and nice to the teammates. (Rylie Walker) You have always been such an awesome person and player. I’m so sad that we didn’t get to play together. I know you will go on to do great things. (Morgan Jelliff) Thank you for sticking with the team throughout the years. I’ll always remember how quiet and humble you always were, even when everyone else was being loud and crazy. (Mak Vargeson) Thank you for never giving up. (Jessica Hummel) I’ve only known you for a short while but you were a great partner and you’re really good at softball. I’m sad I didn’t get to play with you this year. (Renee Abbott) I didn’t get the chance to know you very well, but I do know you never gave up. (Hannah Butkiewicz) Mariah, I had the pleasure to coach you in Junior High and was excited to watch you grow on the field this year. As a coach, it’s rewarding to have players like you that have a desire to learn. Never give up kid, your strength and determination will get you anywhere! (Coach Den)
Kirsten Green: Thank you for always keeping humor and positive energy as top priorities. Softball always allowed our friendship to bloom. You were such a great asset to the team. I’m so sad we didn’t get one final go around. (Stevia Swimley) Playing softball with you was a reward!
Your effort, speed, and shortness (pitchers always hated pitching to you) will be missed. Even though we only got to play softball together for a few years, it was some of the best years!
Thank you for being a great teammate to play with! (JD, Abby Ackley) Thank you for getting back to the field. I’ll forever remember you for not being afraid to speak your mind and, of course, for being so fast. There’s no way to know for sure, but even though it’s unlikely, maybe this was the season that the coaches finally started to pronounce your name right. (Mak Vargeson) Thank you for always making everyone laugh. (Jessica Hummel) You would have been a great Third baseman. I’m sad that you won’t be here next year. You are so nice, kind, and such a good teammate. You’re also so good at softball. (Renee Abbott) When you first helped me in middle school, I was super thankful. You have always been a player to watch. I’m sad that we won’t get to play together, but I am so thankful I was able to practice by your side. (Morgan Jelliff) You are very motivated and always a source of laughter. (Rylie Walker) You are so kind and very fun to be around. You always gave 100% in everything you do! We will miss you. (Hannah Butkiewicz) Kirsten, It’s a shame I never really got to coach you, however I have had the privilege to watch you play on the softball field and you always stood out! Your hustle and speed would have been a big strength to the team. Follow your heart kid and you will never go wrong! (Coach Den)
It’s a shame the season truly ended before it even started. This season was supposed to not just be our year to shine as a whole, but it was your turn to shine as seniors. I wish you all the best of luck with your future plans. (Jessica Hummel) I was heartbroken to hear that I wouldn’t be able to play softball with all of you. I know you’ll do great things after high school. Always keep smiles on your faces and do what you’re passionate about. (Kenzie Surine).
