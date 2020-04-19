With senior athletes in jeopardy of losing their final spring sports seasons, parents, coaches, or athletes are welcome to tell us about their seniors, including thoughts on them. Feel free to include a picture if you would like. We will run some throughout the following months. E-mail any submissions to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
Jordan Shumway – Northeast Bradford softball
Northeast Bradford softball has enjoyed the good fortune of having several outstanding center fielders over the past number of years. Three of these players, Alycia Parks, Maddy Johnson, and NEB current centerfielder Jordan Shumway all had something in common. Each one batted left-handed, had great speed, played really good defense, and led off in the batting order for Northeast Bradford. All of them also earned all- state recognition beginning with Alycia Parks who earned honorable mention all-state in 2009, 2010 and 2011. Then came Maddy Johnson who earned 1st team all-state honors in 2013, 2014, and 2015. Jordan Shumway then followed in Alycia and Maddy’s footsteps and earned 2nd team all-state recognition in both 2018 and 2019.
Unfortunately for Jordan, she will miss her chance this year to receive her 3rd all-state recognition due to softball being cancelled. According to Gary Hennip, Northeast Bradford softball coach, Jordan was always extremely fast and after her freshman year, NEB coaches decided it was time to make Jordan a left-handed slap hitter and as they say the rest his history. Jordan was an extremely quick learner, loved the game of softball and would do whatever the coaches asked her to do including changing from being a right-handed hitter since little league to left-handed. She flourished in her new role and soon became the next in the line of left-handed hitting centerfielders at NEB.
In Jordan’s sophmore year she hit .435 with 20 runs scored and last year she increased her totals to .478 and 30 runs scored. She along with her senior teammates, Lindsay Moore, Mckenna Hurley, Jennah Hansen, and Ellie Staats played a critical role in back to back District titles in 2017 and 2018 and NTL small school championships in 2017, 2018, and 2019 “This group of seniors all possessed the same qualities as Jordan, team first mentality, the love of the game of softball, the desire to succeed, and all around great teammates.
“One of the plays I remember most in Jordan’s career was in the 2017 District finals against Muncy. Jordan did not start that game but came in as a defensive replacement midway through the game. Jordan’s catch late in the game going back on a ball that everyone thought was over her head helped seal the victory for NEB. We probably do not win the District Championship game without Jordan’s great catch” stated Coach Hennip. That catch personified what Jordan Shumway has meant to NEB softball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.