With senior athletes in jeopardy of losing their final spring sports seasons, parents, coaches, or athletes are welcome to tell us about their seniors, including thoughts on them. Feel free to include a picture if you would like. We will run some throughout the following months. E-mail any submissions to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
Lindsay Moore
NEB, Softball
Lindsay is a four-year varsity starter and co-captain of the NEB softball team. 2017 Rookie of the year and 2018 NTL first-team all-star. All-Region first-team pick in 2018 and all-state team selection. All-Region second team in 2019, district champion in 2017 and 2018 and PIAA Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year for NEB in 2019.
“Lindsay is extremely saddened that she lost her senior year on the field with her teammates,” he family said. “She has played softball since she was five years old.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.