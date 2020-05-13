With seniors losing their spring sports seasons we are offering a chance for coaches and parents to recognize their seniors. Just send any information, and thoughts you may have on the seniors, and if you would like pics, to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
Ian Wilbur:
Ian has been a 3 year starter and has emerged as the leader of the Panthers on the diamond. Wilbur was poised to become one of the dominant players in the NTL League this season. His credentials over the past three seasons included: 92 inninings logged from the mound with 123 strikeouts with a 6-12 win/loss record and 3 saves. At the plate, Ian batted .309 with 47 hits and 20 extra base hits. He drove in 20 runs while scoring 42 and stealing 13 bases. Ian will continue at the collegiate level for Mansfield University during the 20-21 Season. The COVID-19 season definitely robbed the area of one of finest baseball talents in recent years.
Clayton Connor:
Clayton has been a 3 year starter for Panther baseball while stationed at the dish. He gave the pitchers stability and confidence while keeping opponent base runners in check as he threw out 14 percent of would be base stealers. Connor’s offensive stats included a .318 batting average with 42 hits and 29 rbi. Clayton had 7 extra base hits and scored 16 runs while stealing 6 bases.
The other seniors on the roster this year included:
Jordan Lynch:
Jordan was a 1 year starter.
Dawson Brown
Brady Brown
