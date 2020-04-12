Sayre baseball seniors:
Coaches take by coach Jamie VanDuzer
Quinn Hanafin —
2019 NTL player of the year and 1st NTL.
Coaches thoughts: Quinn is very versatile, he works on his game year round tirelessly. He is a leader and a great teammate.
Camden Wheeler- 2019 1st team NTL.
Coaches thoughts: Cam is a fearless competitor and has no ever been flashy but went and got the job done every game.
Nic Ficarro — 2019 2nd team NTL.
Coaches thoughts: Nic has grown and improved each year because of his commitment and extra work. He’s helped our team win games in many different roles.
Isaiah Firestone
Coaches thoughts: Isaiah is also a team leader who many players look up to. Very good defensive contributor.
Corbin Brown
Coaches thoughts: Corbin has a bunch of natural ability and really started to contribute last year on the mound.
Above players all part of 2017, 2018 district championship teams and 2019 district 4 runner up team.
Ethan Miller
Zach Watkins
Coaches thoughts: Ethan and Zach were both newcomers this year. Both good kids eager to learn and contribute.
Coaches thoughts on the senior class: As a group they’ve been a joy to coach. We’ve had some really good times together. This year’s team would’ve been a lot of fun to watch and coach led by these seniors. So much potential.
