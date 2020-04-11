Tanner had high expectations for his final season playing for the Knights. He is a 3 year starter going into his senior year and had hoped to build on the success the Knights had during last year’s campaign. In last year’s run as a junior Tanner batted .370 had a slugging percentage of .574, on base percentage of .500, scored 19 runs, and had 9 stolen bases. Defensively he recorded a .923 fielding percentage.
Tanner has played every position except first base but we were especially looking forward to watching him pitch from the mound. It’s not just disappointing to the kids, it’s upsetting to the parents who enjoy watching them shine. Being able to play this season would be a great end to an already successful athletic career, earning Tanner his fourth varsity letter in baseball and his twelfth overall as a Black Knight. Kunkle’s family is already so proud of Tanner but it would be such a blessing to have one more opportunity to see him play.
