With senior athletes in jeopardy of losing their final spring sports seasons, parents, coaches, or athletes are welcome to tell us about their seniors, including thoughts on them. Feel free to include a picture if you would like. We will run some throughout the following months. E-mail any submissions to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
TANNER KUNKLE
Towanda, baseball
Tanner had a career BA of .292. . . hit .387 as a junior last year. . . 45 career hits. . . 45 runs scored. . . 27 RBI. . . 12 stolen bases. . . one home run. . . .513 on-base percentage. Pitching wise. 2-2, with one save. . . 45 career strikeouts and a career ERA of 3.99.
Coach Karl Raffin's thoughts on Tanner: A coaches dream. Great kid to be around, had a great attitude was a team leader on and off the field. Unanimous selection as team captain by his peers this season. I had high hopes for Tanner this season. He really came into his own as a junior and I think this season would have been even better. From a pitching standpoint he was our most experienced pitcher coming into this season and he was going to counted on to lead this group as well.
SKYLAR ALLEN
Career Batting Average - .246. . . 14 hits. . . eight runs. . . nine RBI . . . five stolen bases. . . .343 on-base percentage.
Coach Karl Raffin's thoughts on Skylar: Skylar really started to come on last year after not playing his sophomore year. As a senior this year he was tabbed as our starting catcher. He was also voted as a team captain this year along with Tanner. He came in this season and had a great attitude and was working as hard as anyone. I think he was set to have an incredible senior season and really be one of our top hitters. Truly a shame that we weren't able to see what these two seniors were capable of this year.
