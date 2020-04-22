Emily Dunn: Senior Team Captain
Emily Dunn has been such a great leader on the team during my time as head coach and her bubbly personality and desire to work hard is going to be greatly missed by not only her team, but the coaches as well. We will miss you Emily!
Hannah Chandler: Senior Team Captain, Offensive Player of the Year (Towanda)
Hannah has been a standout player for the Towanda Lady Knights during her time here. Aside from being an extremely talented and all around player, many of the younger players have looked up to her as a team leader. Her talent and leadership will be hard to replace and we will miss you Hannah!
Kourtney Dunn: Senior Team Captain
Kourtney really impressed me with her work ethic and her drive to work hard. I was very excited when Kourtney decided to come out for the team again her Junior year. Kourtney constantly worked to improve her skillset on second base and with her slap hitting this preseason. She is going to be greatly missed by the coaches and her team.
Gabby Larcom: Senior Team Captain
Gabby really stepped it up in the preseason this year and excelled as a leader to the younger girls. Her leadership and quirky attitude is something that made her so fun to coach. We are really going to miss Gabby’s fun personality and also her bat in the lineup!
Morgan Post: Senior Team Captain
I was so looking forward to coaching Morgan this year after she moved from Northeast. During the preseason, Morgan was very impressive with her leadership skills. Morgan’s ability to help the other players on the team is something that is hard to find and although I didn’t get to coach her this season, I know she would have been an amazing asset to the Towanda Lady Knights. We will miss you Morgan!
To all of our 2020 seniors, you will be hard to replace and also hard to forget! Thanks for all you’ve done for the Towanda Lady Knights softball program. We will miss you and never forget you!
