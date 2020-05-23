With senior athletes in jeopardy of losing their final spring sports seasons, parents, coaches, or athletes are welcome to tell us about their seniors, including thoughts on them. Feel free to include a picture if you would like. We will run some throughout the following months. E-mail any submissions to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com

Waverly softball seniors

Riley Hall

Attending Onondaga Community College

Majoring in Human Sciences

Will be playing softball

Morgan Adams

Attending Wells College

Majoring in Human Sciences

Will be playing Basketball and Volleyball

Paige Lewis

Attending DeSales University

Majoring in Sports and exercise philosophy

Will be playing Volleyball

Megan Lee

Attending Finger Lakes Community College

Majoring in health care studies

Will be playing softball

Morgan Lee

Attending St. John’s University

Majoring in anthropology

Adrianah Clinton

Uncommitted to college

Veterinary Science

Waverly coach Brian Wendala says: All seniors were part of Waverly softballs first ever section four championship in school history making it to the state playoffs. They are excellent young woman who lead by example on the softball field but more importantly in the classroom. As a coach I can’t express how grateful I am to have gotten to know all the seniors over the last few years and I will never forget so many memories that were made along the way. There will be no doubt that these girls will be great in the next level of their lives becoming young adults and continuing their education.They will be missed immensely and be a tough group to replace. Wish them the best of luck!!