With senior athletes in jeopardy of losing their final spring sports seasons, parents, coaches, or athletes are welcome to tell us about their seniors, including thoughts on them. Feel free to include a picture if you would like. We will run some throughout the following months. E-mail any submissions to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
Waverly softball seniors
Riley Hall
Attending Onondaga Community College
Majoring in Human Sciences
Will be playing softball
Morgan Adams
Attending Wells College
Majoring in Human Sciences
Will be playing Basketball and Volleyball
Paige Lewis
Attending DeSales University
Majoring in Sports and exercise philosophy
Will be playing Volleyball
Megan Lee
Attending Finger Lakes Community College
Majoring in health care studies
Will be playing softball
Morgan Lee
Attending St. John’s University
Majoring in anthropology
Adrianah Clinton
Uncommitted to college
Veterinary Science
Waverly coach Brian Wendala says: All seniors were part of Waverly softballs first ever section four championship in school history making it to the state playoffs. They are excellent young woman who lead by example on the softball field but more importantly in the classroom. As a coach I can’t express how grateful I am to have gotten to know all the seniors over the last few years and I will never forget so many memories that were made along the way. There will be no doubt that these girls will be great in the next level of their lives becoming young adults and continuing their education.They will be missed immensely and be a tough group to replace. Wish them the best of luck!!
