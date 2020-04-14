Wyalusing softball’s Daphne Fassett &
Maddie Valoroso.
According to coach Jack Loomis: These two players were a big part of the program for 4 years. Both started as Freshman. Both very versatile. Daphne Played the outfield for two seasons before moving to first base last year. Maddie started at 3rd for 3 years. This year she was the team’s catcher. Both very talented kids. Both team players, always did what they were asked to do for the team without a complaint. Both were part of two district championships and two NTL titles. Both were a big part of my sweetest victory in almost 20 years which occurred against Holy Cross in the opening round of states two years ago. In the bottom of the seventh in a pitchers dual between Hailey Jayne and Jenna Bradley, Maddie hit a single with one out and Daphne bunted her over to second base, setting the stage for Catherine Browns game winning double! Both of these kids played well in the big games. It will be difficult to replace them next season. They both loved the game of softball!
