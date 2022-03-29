TROY — That the East squad beat the West squad 109-86 in the Northern Tier League Senior All-Star Game is of little consequence. What was important is that a good time was had by all.
A few vignettes will set the tenor of the “contest.”
At one point, Athens JJ Babcock was seen bringing the ball up the court — for the West squad — before passing it off to its rightful owners.
At another time a referee passed to a player on the West side to keep the ball from going out of bounds.
There were others. When Troy’s Zeb Oldroyd took the court, he was a little out of uniform. Sporting jeans and a walking boot, all of the players under the basket were interested in giving him the opportunity to shoot. Babcock passed him the ball at least twice before the seas finally parted to give him a lay-up opportunity. It should be mentioned that Troy’s players were on the West squad and Babcock is on the East.
In possibly the most important stat of the night, Babcock nailed four dunks — including a reverse dunk at the first-half horn off the backboard with Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer on the assist. Babcock actually had a fifth dunk, also a reverse dunk, that didn’t count because it came several seconds after a whistle to let the teams change players. Canton’s Caiden Williams also had a pair off slams.
That’s just the kind of congenial play that dominated the night. In fact only one foul was called. After checking with the ref, VanDuzer — who handled the rock well as a point center but had no touch from behind the arc — committed a “charging” foul.
Hey, someone had to do it!
As for the actually play, the East squad led most of the way. The West did forge ahead 35-33 early, but the East had too many weapons, leading by a decent margin most of the way.
It should come as no surprise that Troy’s Ty Barrett led all scorers with 19 points, wth 15 of those on threes. Gage Tilton of Cowanesque Valley added 16 for the West with Hunter Thompson of Cowanesque Valley adding 10.
Also for the West, Ethan VanNoy of Troy and Williamson’s Tristan Parker had nine points each, and Devin Selleck of Troy had six points.
The East team had six players in double figures. Isaiah Niemczyk of Canton led the team with 16 points, Athens’ Babcock had 15 points and Canton’s Williams added 14 points.
Also, Athens’ Tucker Brown netted 13 points, Sayre’s Josh Arnold had 11 points, and Athens’ Troy Pritchard finished with 10 points.
In addition for local schools, Athens’ Nalen Carling wound up with six points and VanDuzer had four.
