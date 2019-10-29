TOWANDA — For four Towanda seniors, Monday marked the end of their high school soccer careers.
The final game came in the District 4 semifinals, one win away from a district final, and a trip to states.
If you would have told Teagan Willey, Emily Dunn, Kourtney Dunn or Hannah Chandler four years ago that this is where things would have end, they never would have believed it.
“I am really proud of this team,” Willey said. “We have come a long way since the beginning of the year. Honestly, if we were going to lose a game, I’m not even upset to lose to that team. They are a really great team, they gave us a run for our money, for sure.”
As the four started out with the Black Knights as freshman, they never saw a day like Monday coming. They never imagined a world where they would be in the district semis. They never pictured a day they would beat Troy in the district playoffs, and be among the better teams in the NTL.
“I would have never thought my freshman year we would be here,” Emily Dunn said. “We were just trying to win one or two games my freshman year. I never thought we would be what? 15-2-3, I never thought we’d do that.”
For Towanda’s seniors it was four years of working. Four years of playing together, learning together, and beginning to believe together.
“I never thought we would be here,” Kourtney Dunn said. “This is great. I am proud of all my teammates. We worked together. We have built this bond. We play together every well, you have to work up for that. Being a team helps that.”
A lot has changed over those four years, starting with the belief the team has in itself.
“Our freshman and sophomore years it was like, do your best,” Willey said. “We kind of always expected the loss our freshman and sophomore years. We knew we were the underdogs. The past two years it wasn’t if we win, it was more like, when we win. We knew we had it coming.”
One of the things that helped Towanda get to this point is the way the team has gelled over the years.
“I have had a good time, I have great teammates,” Chandler said.
“I have never been on such a close knit team in my life,” Emily Dunn said. “I think all of us would do absolutely anything for each other.”
A lot of that closeness starts with the seniors.
“Any group stays together because of its leaders,” Towanda coach Joe Picco said. “I think that is what the seniors did. They realized they didn’t want it to end. They are four very special girls. They will be dearly missed, but they have set a course and a path for this program that everyone has to live up to.”
Playing together so long, and being so cloer, helped the players get better and better on the field.
“We definitely know everyone’s playing style,” Emily Dunn said. “We know we can put the ball over the top to Teagan and she’ll get to it every time. We know Kourtney gives perfect through balls every time, we know to look for those, we just know exactly how to play together.”
The season included the win over Troy in districts, which Picco thinks the kids can build on in the future.
“We beat a team that had notoriously had our better mark,” Picco said. “And, not just beat a team, but soundly beat a team that has had our mark for years and years. I wasn’t around for the earlier days, I don’t know, all I can do is hear the stories and Troy always put a dent in Towanda. The girls played well and they have a taste of it now and I think they are going to build on it for next year.”
Towanda’s seniors feel like they have set the standard higher for future teams.
“The bar has definitely been set a lot higher,” Willey said. “I feel like a lot of people would come into the Towanda soccer program and it was kind of taken as Towanda soccer is for fun. And, now we have changed the program and it’s actually competitive. We can be competitive. Hard work definitely pays off.”
Picco watched teams like Central, where everyone plays all year round. He knows how hard it is to compete against teams like that.
“That’s what it’s about, working in the offseason,” Picco said. “You take a team like Central, they play as a group year round. It’s hard to compete against that level, but I thought our girls did an admirable job.”
And, he has seen seniors on his team do the same thing. He has coached some of these seniors throughout the year. He knows that is something that could drive future players to do the same thing, so that they can reach the same levels of Willey, Emily and Kourtney Dunn and Chandler.
“It’s a small school and small schools have a tough time playing year round,” Picco said. “It’s about a lot of dedication and work ethic and I think the kids can learn from that.”
The seniors have played their last games for Towanda. But, that doesn’t mean that they won’t have an impact on the team for years to come.
Next year the seniors are excited to see what the team does. They are ready to see the younger kids continue what they started.
“It makes me really excited,” Willey said. “I hope they keep setting the bar even higher. I hope they work as hard as us four did this year. We all tried so hard, gave it our all. I hope next year those seniors can continue that to keep the program going strong.”
