Over the past year so much has changed for the Towanda girls’ soccer team.
They graduated one of the best groups of seniors in program history.
Then, the team lost their coach as Joe Picco stepped down.
On top of that, this fall with Covid sports started late, and they were playing a league only schedule, sometimes with limited fans on the road.
For Towanda’s seniors, it was all about adjustments this year.
“This season has been very different,” Saige Greenland said. “You have to play every game like it’s your last and just put it all out on the field.”
Greenland, Sailor George, Olivia Sparbanie, Erin Barrett, Mirra Neilson, Lizzy Matera and Ally Hurley gave the Black Knights a big group of seniors to lean on during this season.
“This year has been all about adjusting,” Greenland said. “Losing coach Picco, and we all just had to step up as leaders this year.”
With Picco at the helm last year the Black Knights had a season to remember.
Losing him was tough, but Greg Neyer took over as head coach, and he’s been around the program for years.
“It helps that everyone knows coach Neyer, especially the younger girls,” George said. “They knew him when they came up. The adjustment was pretty big, but the younger girls are really good this year, so that helps.”
For the players, there was a lot they learned the last couple seasons under Picco.
“Even though last year was first year back, coach Picco taught me everything I know, so it is strange coming in,” Barrett said. “He’s not here, but I feel like coach Neyer has done the best he can.”
There can be positives to having new coaches, but is also can be tough for the girls.
“I think there is a lot of good in changing your routine with different coaches,” Matera said. “But, it’s always hard when you lose someone who had a big influence in your career.”
“Losing a coach is always going to be a setback,” Sparbanie said. “Especially when you have been used to him the past couple years, and personally I played travel with him so it’s kind of hard not being around him every day, but we are trying our best.
“He’s a teacher in our school we are around him every day. We have built a pretty good bond over the years. Even freshman year, up until now, he was an assistant the last two years, and now the head coach, so there is a pretty good bond there.”
While it’s a big group of seniors this year, they have had to make a lot of adjustments.
From new positions, to bigger leadership roles, the seniors are putting their stamp on this season.
“It’s definitely a growing experience,” Sparbanie said. “It’s made me grow up kind of and realize I have a huge role on the team that I try my best to fill.”
When younger girls come up asking questions, the seniors realize they have to find ways to help them.
“It makes you grow up a lot, you kind of have to find the way to find the answers,” Sparbanie said.
Barrett has been the team’s goalie the past two years, and now she has a younger goalie to work with and train.
“It’s weird for me because last year I didn’t have anybody to train and this year I have somebody to pass everything down to and it’s kind of tough to teach someone everything you know,” Barrett said.
“It’s nice to be a leader. You can take all the things you learned through the years and finally apply it and hopefully someone will look up to you and want to be like us one day.”
The seniors enjoy working with the younger girls, and seeing them develop.
“It just makes us work harder to be like the girls before us and we try and be the leaders they were,” Greenland said. “The younger girls are a really good addition to our team and they are going to become really good players in the future.”
The seniors learned a lot from the upperclassmen the past couple years, and now they are using that knowledge to help others.
“I think it’s a good time when we are being leaders,” Matera said. “It really shows very good characteristics we have learned from the past leaders.
“We have grown together more than anything. I feel when we first started, we didn’t know much. But, I feel like we have grown together and our knowledge has improved throughout the years.”
One big adjustment for the team this year is finding scorers after losing Teagan Willey, a 50-goal scorer, and Kourtney Dunn, from the offensive after last year.
“There is a lot of pressure,” Neilson said. “But,, you just work as hard as you can and score as many goals as you can.”
One adjustment this year has been players who spent their careers on defense, stepping up and helping offensively.
For Greenland that means trying to chip in to the offense from her backer position.
“I have been playing more offensively this year and trying to get in and help out as much as possible,” Greenland said.
George has primarily been a defender in her career, but this year she has moved up to the middle.
“I think I have adjusted pretty quick, but it’s definitely a new position and there is a lot more movement in the middle,” George said. “But, I think everyone works well together so it wasn’t that hard.”
This year the entire NTL has been so much more competitive.
There hasn’t been one team running away with the league title, so many games have been close ones.
Three teams, Athens, Troy and Wellsboro have two or less losses. Wyalusing was just behind in the standings. Both Towanda and NEB have wins over one of those four teams.
For the Towanda players, competing in a balanced league and still getting to .500 to get back to districts is special.
“Everyone is pretty equal,” George said. “I think it’s more fun that way, you really get to show your best ability when all the other teams play pretty similar to you.
“We get pretty hyped up for every game. I feel like all the girls on this team have a lot of heart. When we play Athens, Troy it is still a different feeling. We still get more excited for those games, but it’s all fun.”
Towanda knew expectations were different after last year, and they still achieved enough to get into the postseason again.
“We kind of came into the season knowing we had a huge target on our back now,” Sparbanie said. “We have tried our best to fill it. With everything going on we have had a bunch of setbacks, but we are working on it every day.
“I think it makes it so much more fun because at the end of the day it comes down to who wants it more and who is going to put in more work on a day-to-day basis. It makes it fun, it puts heart into the game.”
This year teams saw that you couldn’t take anyone lightly in the NTL.
“Compared to last year when you kind of knew the biggest threats, there are teams coming up you didn’t really consider to be threats and they turn into one of your biggest competitors.”
For everything that has changed in the last year, one thing has stayed the same.
The Black Knights still were able to find ways to win, and are heading back to the District 4 playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.