Rome, Pa. — Duck Dynasty’s John Godwin will headline the North Rome Wesleyan Church’s 2021 Sportsman Expo on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The free, day-long event will began at noon and also includes vendors, exhibitors and seminars ahead of the 5 p.m. pig roast dinner and Godwin’s talk at 6.
The event will be held at a new location this year – along Route 187 in Rome across from the Dollar General store.
Seminars this year will include bird dog training, concealed carry, whitetail supplements, and filming your hunt.
There will be numerous door prizes during the day, with a grand prize of a crossbow.
Godwin is an avid hunter and angler who took an interest in duck hunting and placed third in a duck calling contest after Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson tuned his call. He has been working at Duck Commander for several many years and was featured on the popular Duck Dynasty TV show for several seasons. He tours the country talking hunting and sharing the gospel.
For more information on the event go online to northromesportsman.wixsite.com/dynasty or visit the North Rome Wesleyan Church Facebook page.
