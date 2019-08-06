LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Seven Mansfield University football standouts have been named to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s 150 Contributors list as part of college football’s sesquicentennial season.
The complete list of the PSAC 150 Contributors was released on Monday at the conference’s football media day on the campus of Lock Haven University. The seven Mansfield football players recognized by the PSAC are Bill Bair (1989-92), Joe Bedenk (1916-18), Dr. Mark Bristol (1996-99), Stu Casterline (1967-69), George E. ‘Doc’ Fenton (1904-06), Dan Holland (2000-03), and Dean Stewart (1989-92).
2019 marks the 150th anniversary of the first collegiate football game played between Rutgers and Princeton on November 6, 1869. Mansfield’s first football team dates back to 1891 with the Mountaineers hosting the world’s first night football game a year later in 1892 at Smythe Park in downtown Mansfield.
Players, coaches, administrators and other contributors in consideration were identified by each institution as individuals who had made significant contributions to college football. To determine the formation of the final 150, guidelines were put in place to have representation from each submitting institution. A committee comprised of seven former sports information directors then made selections to finalize the PSAC’s 150 Contributors.
Bill Bair, Quarterback (1989-92)
A four-year starter at quarterback, Bair is the only player in Mansfield football history to have his number retired. Selected as the PSAC East or ECAC South Player of the Week eight times during his career, Bair was a 1st Team All-PSAC East selection in 1991. In his sophomore season, Bair finished the season ranked in the top 10 in total offense in NCAA Division II.
Joe Bedenk, Guard (1916-18)
Bedenk was the top player for Mansfield State Normal School during the 1916 and 1917 season as guard and kicker. After returning for active duty in WWI in 1918, Bedenk captained the Mountaineer basketball team. Following graduation, Bedenk enrolled at Penn State where he starred for the Nittany Lions at guard earning Walter Camp All-American honors and helping Penn State to a berth in the Rose Bowl. After graduating from PSU, Bedenk served as an assistant football coach at the University of Florida as well as assistant football coach to John Heisman at Rice where he also served head baseball coach. He later returned to Penn State serving as a long-time assistant coach before being named the head coach for the 1949 football season. Bedenk, who was also the head baseball coach at Penn State, stepped down for the head football position following the 1949 season returning to the staff of then head coach Rip Engle along with Joe Paterno. He led Penn State to four NCAA Baseball World Series appearances including a second-place finish in 1957.
Dr. Mark Bristol, Offensive Tackle (1996-99)
A starter in every game during his four-year career, Dr. Mark Bristol was a member of the New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins practice squads. He was also starter for the Amsterdam Admirals of NFL Europe in 2001. Bristol, who was 17-years old when he broke into the starting lineup in his first game as a freshman, also played varsity basketball and wrestling during his time at Mansfield. Bristol is currently a surgeon at the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, Pa.
Stu Casterline, Quarterback (1967-69)
Inducted into the Mansfield University Alumni Athletic Hall Fame as a member of the original class of 1983, Casterline is considered by many to be one of the greatest players in school history. The starting quarterback throughout his career, Casterline ranked among the conference leaders in passing and rushing. Named the PSAC Quarterback of the Year in 1969, Casterline led the Mountaineers to a 6-3 record that season and a second-place finish in the PSAC East. A 1st Team All-PSAC selection, Casterline also ranked sixth in the nation in the NAIA in total offense in 1969.
George E. “Doc” Fenton, End (1904-06)
Fenton is credited with catching the first legal forward pass in Mansfield football history during the 1906 season. A starter for the Mountaineers in 1904, 1905, and 1906, Fenton’s teams would win 16 of 20 games over that span. Fenton would matriculate to LSU in 1907. He led LSU to its first national championship with a perfect season in 1908. He is one of just two Mansfield graduates to be inducted into the National Foundation Football Foundation Hall of Fame entering with the Class 0f 1971. He was inducted into the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame in inaugural Class of 1937 and Louisiana State Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. Fenton was inducted into the Mansfield University Hall of Fame in 1995.
Dan Holland, Linebacker (2000-03)
Dan Holland is the most accomplished player in Mansfield University’s football history. A four-year starter at linebacker, Holland was also MU’s only four-time 1st Team All-PSAC East recipient. The PSAC East Defensive Player of the Year in 2002 and 2003, Holland was also selected as the NCAA Division II Linebacker of the Year in each of those seasons. A consensus All-American in 2003, Holland finished fourth in the voting for the Harlon Hill Award during his senior season leading Mansfield to an 8-3 overall record. He was inducted into the Mansfield University Hall of Fame in 2010.
Dean Stewart, Running Back (1989-92)
A four-time All-PSAC selection at running back, Dean Stewart was also selected as the PSAC East Rookie of the Year in 1989. A 12-time PSAC East or ECAC South Player of the Week selection and two-time All-American, Stewart was selected with the 34th overall pick in the CFL Draft by the Toronto Argonauts in 1993. Stewart was inducted into the Mansfield University Hall of Fame in 2002
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.