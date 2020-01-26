Seven NTL wrestlers earned medals at West Branch’s Ultimate Warrior Tournament Saturday.
For Wyalusing Logan Newton (152) and Colbrin Nolan (138) both took fourth place, Jackson Chilson (220) was fifth and Alex Boyd (106) took home sixth.
Towanda had the other three with Evan Johnson (145) in fourth, Clay Watkins (195) in sixth and Aaron Herlt (285) taking home eight.
“This is a good solid tournament,” Towanda coach Bill Sexton said. “I thought our kids wrestled pretty well through the two days. We got wins from everybody, which was encouraging and one of our goals. We had a number of kids pick up two wins and the kids that placed I thought had solid tournaments.”
Nolan lost his third place match to Mifflin County’s Ethan Kauffman 8-3 but one his semifinal consolation match 6-4 over Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chase Chapman.
Newton lost to Greater Latrobe’s Jack Pletcher 13-3 in the third place bout but won his consolation semifinal over Southern Columbia’s Wesley Barnes by forfeit.
Chilson won his fifth place match 8-1 over Greater Latrobe’s Tyler Ross but lost his consolation semifinal match to Southern Columbia’s Max Tillett 5-2.
Boyd lost his fifth place match to Tyrone’s Korry Walls 10-0.
Johnson lost his fifth place match 7-0 to Johnsonburg’s Kaden Dennis after winning his consolation semifinal 10-0 over Clearfield’s Karson Kline.
“I was particularly pleased with Evan Johnson,” remarked Sexton. “He’s had a strong wrestling season for us and picked up four wins over the two days to run his season total up to 24 wins. Hopefully he keeps it going.”
Watkins lost his fifth place bout 7-3 to Wilson’s Austin Wickham while Herlt lost his seventh place bout by fall to Bockway’s Gavin Thompson.
It is the first medals in a varsity tournament for both Watkins and Herlt.
“Clay had an up and down tournament,” said Sexton. “He dropped a match he was probably in control of then won a couple wrestlebacks. Herlt had a nice tournament for us as a 220 pounder wrestling 285. It’s a big weekend for him as well.”
Wyalusing (84) was 12th overall with Towanda (66.5) 17th.
Southern Columbia (210.5) moved from second to first, pulling ahead of Mifflin County (189.5) to win the team title.
In the JV tournament Towanda’s Dalton Lunn (106) defeated teammate Shane Atwood (106) for the title, pinning him in 22 seconds.
Mykee Nowell (120) took fourth for the Knights, falling by pin to Central Mountain’s Clayton Foster in the third place match.
For Wyalusing Owen Hadlock (126) won a title, scoring a 9-5 victory over Clearfield’s Jason Plubell in final.
Six NTL wrestlers took home medals at the Bedford Invitational with Athens’ Gavin Bradley (113) winning a title.
Bradley won 8-4 over Northern Garrett’s Jacob Brenneman in the final after beating Newport’s Gannon Smith 8-2 in the semifinals.
Joining him on the podium were Ben Pernaselli (195) in second, Keegan Braund (285) in fourth, Zach Stafursky (152) in sixth and Alex West (170) in seventh.
NEB’s Dawson Brown (285) took home second.
Pernaselli lost to Burrell’s Ricky Feroce 9-1 in the final after beating Bedford’s Ashton Dull 9-3 in the semifinals.
Braund lost to Tussey Mountain’s Matt Watkins 7-3 in the third place bout, Stafursky lost to Newport’s Will Davis 11-1 in the fifth place match and West won 6-4 over Cambria Heights’ Zach Weakland in the seventh place bout.
Brown was pinned by Meyersdale’s Jalen Stephens in 34 seconds in the final after pinning Watkins in 38 seconds in the semifinal.
