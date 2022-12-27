During his 42 years as Towanda’s head wrestling coach, Bill Sexton has built a legacy that will live on forever.
The legendary coach added to his already impressive resume recently when he earned his 700th career dual meet victory.
Already the all-time wins leader in District IV wrestling history, Sexton joined the 700-win club during the Dandy Duals on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Sexton was proud of the accomplishment, but was also quick to point out all the help he’s had along the way.
“I’ve said this stuff before, these kind of things happen when you’re around as long as I am and you get kids that buy in to what you’re doing as a program, and you’re surrounded by kids who work hard and assistant coaches who work hard,” Sexton said. “It all kind of adds up. I’ve always said, it’s not about me — I just happen to be the guy whose name is on the front of it. It’s about the total efforts of everybody.”
While he wanted to share the milestone with all of his current and former wrestlers and coaches, Sexton took some time to enjoy the moment.
“It’s fun. It’s definitely something that I’m aware of and something I feel good about ... and having it happen at home is a good thing. I’ve been pretty fortunate to have a number of those milestone wins at home — somewhere where your family can come and watch,” he said.
It was a special day for the longtime coach as he had plenty of family, friends and former wrestlers and coaches on hand.
“I think one of the biggest thrills for me was having my three-year-old grandson at this one — and he was actually paying attention to what was going on in that match. It was still early enough and he hadn’t gotten too antsy. To see him there, that was pretty fun,” said Sexton. “My wife came, my older son and his wife were there, and then a number of former wrestlers and coaches who coached with me were there.”
Sexton noted that having former Towanda wrestling coach and superintendent Don Butler inside the Towanda High School gym that day was extremely special.
“I was particularly happy to see Don Butler there. Don used to be our superintendent of schools, but more importantly he’s the guy that was the head wrestling coach when I was hired to be an assistant. So he’s kind of responsible for putting me in this position,” Sexton said. “It was nice to have him there. He’s been a tremendous supporter of our program throughout all the time he’s been here, both as a coach and administrator.”
So when Sexton took a job at Towanda High School four decades ago and decided to coach the Black Knights’ wrestling team did he picture himself coaching for more than 40 years and racking up 700 wins?
“Absolutely not. When I started this thing, quite honestly, I did it because there wasn’t a heck of a lot else to do in town. You’re 22 years old, you don’t know anybody so you kind of immerse yourself in your first job and see what opportunities come,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to have those opportunities pop up. I think when I got out of college and came here, I didn’t expect to be here more than that year, and here I am 44 years later.”
Sexton said Towanda High School has allowed him to achieve everything he wanted to do in his career — both in the classroom and as a coach.
“If I could have written down what I wanted to do for my career, I wanted to teach social studies, which I did — primarily, American history, which I did — and get involved in coaching,” Sexton said. “Right off the bat, within the first year-and-a-half, I had a coaching job with baseball, a coaching job with football and a coaching job with wrestling. I stayed with all of them for 40 years, and now 44 years with wrestling ... it worked out.”
One group of people who are happy Sexton decided to stick around Towanda for all these years are his current and former wrestlers.
“Coach Sexton is a highly respected individual and great role model for both the community and all student athletes that have had the opportunity to wrestle in the program. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to have a legend as a coach and to wrestle for the legacy that he has built and led for over 40 years,” said former Towanda wrestler Darin Rockwell, who won 153 matches and earned a state medal for Sexton.
“As a former wrestler, I still look back today at the great memories, the relationships formed within in the program — who still maintain contact today — and the life qualities learned throughout the experience as a Black Knight wrestler led by Coach Sexton.”
Rockwell said Sexton knows not only how to coach the sport, but build chemistry in the wrestling room.
“Coach Sexton is an expert at team building and creating a highly motivated camaraderie within the team. One of my favorite traditions, instilled by Coach Sexton, was to dive into the center of the mat as a team and chant — ‘Go for your goal, Go for your Goal, Go for your goal, Team Go.’” Rockwell said. “Congratulations to Coach Sexton, and to all former and current wrestlers that have been a part of the 700 wins under his leadership.”
Former Towanda wrestler and longtime wrestling official Jack Young has seen firsthand the impact Sexton has made in Towanda and in the sport of wrestling as a whole.
“Coach Sexton is one of kind. When I think of Bill and coaching, I think of three words: Passion, competitive and kids,” Young said. “With all of the sports he’s coached, he takes on all comers and has an ability to get the very best out of them. His passion always goes above and beyond. He’s always working to promote wrestling beyond Towanda. He’s been a huge promoter of the Northern Tier and District IV Hall of Fame’s as well as the Towanda wrestling Hall of Fame.”
Young said Sexton’s passion has never waned — and that has been proven as the Black Knights program continues to find success all these years later.
“I think Bill’s passion drives his competitive fire. He prides himself on putting a team out that competes in every factor of wrestling. Wrestling is unique and Bill is able bring extra out of his wrestlers not only individually, but as a team as well,” Young said.
For Young, the longtime Towanda coach has been someone he has always looked up to.
“On a personal level, Bill has been a role model both professionally and personally. That started with him being my wrestling coach, bringing the best out all of us as a team, and individually made me a better competitor and a better person,” Young said.
Sexton believes a big reason why the Towanda program has been so successful over the years has been the support from the community.
“It’s a very supportive (community). We have a lot of second generation wrestlers, we’ve probably got some third generation now. You look in the stands and there’s some of the people sitting in the stands who were there when I started. They know the kids. There’s a lot of feedback in the community, it’s pretty positive. We have pretty big crowds for our matches — heck, we had half the gym full for elimination night,” Sexton said.
“I think it helps to breed success. When you have people who are supporting the kids and talking to them out in the community in a positive way, I think (it makes) kids want to come out. “
Sexton also pointed to the leadership of Towanda’s first-ever wrestling coach, Ed Branish, who passed away in June at the age of 91.
“I think coach Branish did an excellent job of (showing people) what wrestling can do in a community and developing it. He went around to businesses and organizations when he first started and put on demonstrations. You know, ‘This is what wrestling is and can be,’” Sexton said.
“(Coach Branish) had some immediate success with winning a number of early section titles when they started that, and the predecessor to the NTL league, he won four straight league titles there. I think that kind of set the tone here. We’ve had some up and down periods in the program’s history, but never for very long and never struggling with numbers. I hope that never happens.”
Sexton has continued to build on the foundation that Branish set, and the longtime coach is proud to have had former wrestlers come back and help him continue that mission as assistant coaches.
It’s pretty clear that Sexton and the former Knights who ended up coaching alongside him all have the same goal — to make sure the Towanda wrestling program continues to succeed for the next generation.
“It’s huge. I think they do a great job. First a great job of teaching the sport, but secondly, a great job of kind of teaching the history of our program and make the kids aware of what they’re part of — and hopefully making them proud of what they’re part of and setting goals and striving for themselves to someday be the main people out on the mat,” said Sexton on his former wrestlers who have come back to coach.
The current and future Black Knight wrestlers are able to walk past the history of Towanda wrestling every day they walk into the wrestling room on the lower level of Towanda High School — and Sexton believes that’s important.
“Every day, when our kids go to practice they walk down that hall and it’s got the names of 67 years worth of wrestlers — everything from kids who won 20 matches to guys who placed in the state tournament, and everything in between. There’s these different niches, and you can walk down the hall and say, ‘I want to see my name there, and I want to see my name there.’”
Sexton relayed a story of a future Towanda wrestler who recently found a spot he wanted on the wall heading into the Knights’ wrestling room.
“I was talking to a kid who is a junior high manager for us and he was kind of going down the hall and tapping the board here and tapping the board there, and I said to him ‘Did you find a place where you want to put your name?’ And he said, ‘I sure did,’ and he points right to the state medal board. I was like, ‘OK, that’s good for a sixth grade kid looking at that and setting his dreams,’” Sexton said. “You get a kid inspired early on and hopefully they will go and reach those goals.”
Sexton achieved a personal milestone at the Dandy Duals, but he’s more excited about the possibility of the Towanda program joining the 900-win club later this year.
Towanda entered the 2022-23 season just 19 wins away from becoming the eighth program in Pennsylvania history to join that club.
“That’s a big number and there’s only (currently) seven other teams in the state who have done that. There may be eight by the time we get to it ... Nine hundred is just a huge number and it’s certainly something we will be very proud of,” Sexton said. “There’s no doubt we’re going to get there, it’s just a matter of how fast. We would like to get there this year. If we can duplicate last year’s success and pick up one more win along the way someplace, we’ll get there. If we don’t get there this year, it certainly won’t be for lack of trying.”
Helping the Towanda program join that exclusive club will be much more meaningful for the legendary coach — who said he’s not in the coaching business for the milestones. Sexton is still involved because he believes he can still make an impact on the kids that come through his program.
“It’s certainly not the reason I’m doing this. I’m doing it because it’s fun. I’m doing it because I think, as a group, we are still making an impact on what’s going on here. We’ll keep it going a little longer I hope,” Sexton said.
