HERSHEY – Troy’s Sheldon Seymour found himself in a precarious position early in his first round bout at the PIAA Championships Thursday.
He was down 3-2 after the first period to Jamestown’s Chase McLaughlin.
He rallied for a 4-point second period to take control of the match then added a big double leg takedown in the third period for an 8-3 win to advance to the quarterfinals Friday.
Joining him in the quarters are Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley (145) and NEB’s Dawson Brown (285) while Wyalusing’s Jackson Chilson (220) went 0-2 to fall out of the tournament.
It wasn’t the best start for the defending state champion.
“I didn’t wrestle my best today,” admitted Seymour. “But now I just have to clean it up and get ready for tomorrow.”
Right off the whistle Seymour got right to McLaughlin’s left arm. Having him tied up he worked to his leg then spun around for the takedown and a 2-0 lead.
Seymour cut McLaughlin but the Jamestown junior came on the attack, first getting a shot in that forced Seymour to sprawl.
McLaughlin then got to Seymour’s leg to get the go ahead takedown and rode him out of the period.
“I didn’t get my head position in the right place,” Seymour said. “It cost me in that first period but I think I bounced back pretty well.”
Seymour got back to his offense in the second period, getting a takedown on a shot to the left leg.
“Once I got that takedown I felt like I was under control (of the match),” remarked Seymour. “I knew I was going to finish off the match strong and get the win.”
Once on top he used a tight waist to get two quick back points and go up 6-3.
Then in the third he dove right through McLaughlin’s hips to get him for the takedown then rode him out.
Seymour will now face Bishop-McDvitt’s Nate Smith in the quarters, who was a 4-3 winner over Chestnut Ridge’s Nathan Holderbaum.
“I will just clean my wrestling up and sticking to my style and make sure I don’t make any mistakes that will cost me the match,” Seymour said.
Being a defending state champion Seymour knows he will get everybody’s best but he doesn’t feel the pressure.
“Since being a state champion last year everyone’s gunning for me now but I’m not really focused on that,” said Seymour. “I’m just going to stay to my stuff. I don’t really feel pressure on me since I lost in districts, so I got that loss out of the way. I’m just going to focus on my style and clean my act up.”
Higley couldn’t have asked for a better start against Richland’s Cooper Warshall. He out scored him 11-2 in the second and third periods to pull away for the 13-3 major decision.
“It’s good to get the jitters out,” Higley said about nabbing that first win at states. “There’s always nerves no matter who you are. Just getting it out and I’m ready to come back and perform well tomorrow.”
Higley came out aggressive but Warshall wasn’t backing down as both got in shots. It was Higley scoring first, though, with a double leg to go up 2-0.
“I have a high pace and it seems like nobody can keep up with it so far into the season,” remarked Higley. “I’m just sticking to that, keeping the pace high, no matter what.”
Warshall fought his way to his feet and got the escape point to make it 2-1 after the first period.
Higley chose down to start the second period and quickly spun out for an escape off the whistle.
“I feel like I broke him just getting up because he was probably better on top than he was on his feet,” said Higley. “He knew as soon as I got up I was coming for him.”
Warshall came back with a takedown but Higley quickly turned it into a reversal then added three back points late for an 8-3 lead after two periods.
In the third period Warshall took down and Higley never let him up. He got two points off stall calls then then Turned him with a tight waist late to get the major decision.
“It was wonderful,” “Higley said about his strong ride. “I was able to catch my breathe while I was gassing him out.”
Higley’s had a dominant run so far in the post season but he knows the tournament is different.
“Just one match at a time is how I’m looking at it,” he said. “I’m not even looking at two weeks ago, three weeks ago, just continue to perform well.”
Higley will get General McLane’s Jackson Spires, a 3-0 winner over Boiling Springs’ Michael Duggan, in the quarterfinals.
With less than 10 seconds to go Brown got the match winning takedown on Laurel’s Mitch Miles to win 3-1 in the first round match.
“It feels great to get the first win,” an exhausted Brown said.
Miles came in as a one loss wrestler, that loss being in the Regional final, so Brown knew he had to be at his best.
“It was going to be a battle,” said Brown. “He knows how to wrestle.”
Both wrestlers began the match feeling each other out as the first period ended scoreless. Miles had a size advantage on Brown, something Brown was trying to get around in the first two minutes.
“He’s a big boy, real tall,” remarked Brown. “I’m a lot shorter than him and he was real strong.”
Miles took down in the second period and got right up to take a 1-0 lead. After more feeling out Brown tried a shot and got to Miles’ legs but ended up out of bounds.
In the third period Brown chose down and, after a bit of good work, was able to get out from under the bigger Miles to tie it up 1-1.
“I just knew I had to get out and get those points,” said Brown.
From there Brown was more aggressive, nearly getting a takedown off a roll near the out of bounds line. He was behind Miles and had his hands around Miles’ head and leg but Brown’s own leg was stuck in between and he didn’t get the points.
“I knew I could take him down after that,” explained Brown. “I just had to get it in my head I had to go for it.”
After the restart Brown went in for a shot and Miles was able to direct Brown out of bounds over his head and into the side boards that ring around the arena.
“My legs were hurting a little bit,” Brown said about the tumble. “But I’ll be alright.”
Brown continued the attack and with about 20 seconds left got in on a shot. Miles was forced to his side as Brown slid in behind.
At first it looked like Miles would hold him off again but Brown got Miles to go belly down and jumped on top for the winning takedown.
“I just had to drive through and keep going,” Brown said. “Just stay on top of him. Once I saw there was only a couple seconds left I knew I had it.”
Brown takes on Tamaqua’s Bronson Strouse in the quarters. The Southeast Regional champion won by fall over Tussey Mountain’s Matt Watkins in 1:42 in the first round.
Chilson lost his first round match to Eisenhower’s Cael Black 13-4.
Early in the first Chilson looked to have head control but couldn’t do anything with it. Black then scored two takedowns to go up 4-1 after the first two minutes.
Black took down to start the second and turned it into a reversal. After a Chilson escape point Black scored another takedown to go up 8-2.
Black then out scored Chilson 5-2 in the final to get the win.
In Chilson’s consolation bout he had a familiar opponent in Benton’s Zach Poust.
Poust got a takedown in the first period to go up 2-0 with Chilson earning an escape.
In the second Poust started down and earned an escape, followed by a second takedown to take a 5-1 lead.
Chilson was on top to start the second and tried to turn Poust but Poust was able to roll out of Chilson’s grip and score another takedown for the 7-1 win.
Wrestling begins Friday morning at 9 a.m. back at the Hershey Giant Center.
