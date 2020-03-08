HERSHEY – Troy’s Sheldon Seymour has wrestled all over.
From the Dakotas to Central American he’s honed his skills on the mat against some of the best in North American.
And supporting him all along the way were his parents Bryan and Tanya Seymour.
“It’s so great that I have supportive parents that can help me set my goals and help me accomplish them,” said Sheldon. “Just goes as far as I can in wrestling.”
His parents are both involved in the Troy wrestling community – his dad announces at the North Section Tournament in the Commons Building while his mother is the one who hands out the medals.
Both have followed him from when he was a little boy who picked up wrestling – emphasis on little – and have now watched him stand tall on top of the podium over his peers at the PIAA Championships twice.
“He’s put a lot of work in,” said Bryan.
He helped Wiggle’s Shane Wilbur up in the radio boxes near the roof of the Giant Center during the week and saw all of Sheldon’s matches from there.
“Being up top with Shane is a different view,” said Bryan. “You get to see things and I see different things, like the coaches and everyone else, and it’s nice to see what the hard work, when you put it in, can amount to.”
His father has been impressed with Sheldon’s focus on honing his craft.
“It’s humbling,” he explained. “Because he keeps himself very low key. He doesn’t show a lot of emotion – you saw a little bit more in the early rounds down here. And he’s got great coaches, a key to the success is the coaches.”
His mother grew up in a wrestling family and was amazed with how much it has changed since when she was in high school.
“I think that the most exciting part has been the friendships he’s developed,” said Tanya, giving the most mom answer. “It just wasn’t quite this way 20-30 years ago and to see how wrestling has evolved and how they can be their best friends off the mat and then when it comes to wrestling they’re all at it.”
That’s the truth as Sheldon has friends all over the state, and country, including his finals opponent Ryan Michaels of Elizabeth Forward.
Now the two will watch as Sheldon moves on to Lehigh but plan to continue to be there for him both when he’s on the mat and off.
“We’ve traveled all over with Sheldon and that portion of it is going to be what it is,” said Tanya. “We’re going to travel. We’ll try to be there as much as we possibly can.”
Parents are there through it all – the first win on the mat, the car rides to and from practice, the smiles after the big wins, footing the bills for the trips, picking up the pieces when things don’t go their way and the happy tears – like on Saturday – when they achieve their goals.
Tanya had tears in her eyes after Sheldon got his gold medal Saturday but she was ready for the next adventure.
“We’re excited,” she said. “I’m ready for college life.”
