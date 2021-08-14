MANSFIELD – The Mansfield University women’s soccer program announced the addition of 12 athletes as part of their 2021 recruiting class under fourth-year head coach John Shaffer.
A year after adding 15 newcomers to the program in 2020, Shaffer followed with another deep recruiting class of dynamic athletes. The class features five midfielders, two defenders, two forwards and one goalie from Pennsylvania and New York.
Four Individuals played together at Selinsgrove High School, while NTL Offensive Player of the Year, Kerrah Clymer, joins the program from neighboring Wellsboro High School.
“The 2021 recruiting class is made up of twelve amazing young women,” Shaffer said. “This class is composed of eleven field players that provide depth and talent all over the pitch. Madison Weiser will be coming in as a manager as well, hip injuries took away her playing career but her passion for the sport has her starting the path to being a coach.
The Mounties enter the fall with 30 athletes on the roster, including 25 athletes that have not played an official collegiate contest. Mansfield will turn to its five returners to help lead the way.
“For all the talent on the pitch, I am very excited about the character of the women in this group,” Shaffer added. “As the upperclassmen on the team have continued to build our culture of Love, Serve and Grow; the incoming freshmen will add to that culture. I am excited to see how these twelve young women develop over four years and cannot wait to see what amazing things they accomplish both on and off the pitch.”
The Mounties open their season on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. when they travel to University of Pittsburgh Johnstown.
#7 Katelynn Stover, M, 5-5, Selinsgrove, Pa.
Letterwinner in soccer at Selinsgrove High School … Distinguished Honor Roll ... National French Honor Society ... 2019 and 2020 varsity captain ... 2020 Ski Club Vice President ... 2019-2020 PHAC Coaches Association Honorable Mention ... Plans to study psychology … Daughter of Robert Stover and Maria Stover.
#8 Danielle Drain, M, 5-4, Denver, Pa.
Member of PA Classics Girls Academy (US Soccer Development Academy) … Three-year letter winner at Cocalico Senior High School … 2020 Section 3 2nd-Team All-Star Lancaster-Lebanon League … Received Distinguished Honor Roll in 2020 … Plans to study early childhood education … Daughter of Chuck and Karla Drain.
#13 Katelyn Rueppel, M, 5-0, Myerstown, Pa.
Letterwinner as a midfielder and forward at Eastern Lebanon County … 1st-Team All Star in 2018-20 … Plans to study Physical Therapy … Daughter of Sam and Carolyn Rueppel.
#16 Kathryn Weaver, D, 5-2, Milton, Pa.
Varsity letterwinner as a defender at Milton … plans to study Biology and Pre-Med … daughter of Alvin and Amy Weaver.
#18 Emily Agnello, M, 5-0, Alfred, N.Y.
Four-year letterwinner as a midfielder at Alfred-Almond Central ... 1st-Team Steuben County All-Star in 2020 ... 2nd-Team Steuben County All-Star 2019 ... Member of National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society ... Plans to study nursing … Daughter of Marc and Kathleen Agnello.
#19 Erin Stranix, D, 5-7, Doylestown, Pa.
Three-year letterwinner as a defender at Central Bucks West ... Led Central Bucks West to the District Tournament three times ... Member of Athletes Helping Athletes ... Member of Arts National Honor Society ... Plans to study communication ... Daughter of Ed & Kristi Stranix.
#22 Catherine Simone, D, Lewisburg, Pa.
Letterwinner as a defender on the Lewisburg Area High School women's soccer team ... member of Academic Honor Roll ... Plans to study nursing ... Daughter of Sharon Simone.
#23 Alexandra Benedict, F, 5-3, Walnutport, Pa.
Four-year varsity letterwinner and captain at Northampton Area High School ... Three-year member of Eastern Pennsylvania Olympic Development Program (ODP) … Has not declared a major ... Daughter of Louis and Sharon Benedict.
#32 Kerrah Clymer, F, Wellsboro, Pa.
Letterwinner in soccer and softball at Wellsboro … Named NTL Offensive Player of the Year … totaled 86 points with 35 goals and 16 assists as a senior … had seven goals against North-Penn Mansfield and five goals against Northeast Bradford … scored 76 goals in her career, despite missing junior season with an injury … Plans to study nursing … Daughter of Tim and Cheryl Clymer.
#34 Sydney Shatzer, M, 5-4, Selinsgrove, Pa.
Letterwinner as a midfielder at Selinsgrove High School ... Named Varsity Captain … Helped lead Selinsgrove to a 13-6-3 record ... Scored nine goals as a senior and five as a junior ... Added three assists during final two seasons ... Plans to study nursing ... Member of the National Honor Society … Received Distinguished Honor Roll in 2020 … Daughter of Jamie and Eric Shatzer.
#99 Alivia Ravy, GK, Selinsgrove, Pa.
Four-year letterwinner at Selinsgrove High School as a goalkeeper … started 80 games in her career, totaling 6045 minutes … averaged 7.3 saves per game, totaling 583 stops for a 1.244 goals against average … made a career-high 187 saves as a sophomore and 170 as a senior … led Selinsgrove to a 13-6-3 overall record in final season.
Madison Weiser, Manager, Selinsgrove, Pa.
Weiser joins the team as a mangaer for the 2021 season from Selinsgrove High School.
