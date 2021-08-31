I have an old friend who’s a lousy deer hunter and a few years ago I was thankful for that. Several weeks after the close of another season without filling a tag he developed some chest pains, visited a cardiologist and learned he likely would have died while dragging a deer out of the woods. Bypass surgery awaited.
It happens every year, and while those very few hunting-related shooting incidents get a lot of attention, more often than not a hunting fatality involves a heart attack, vehicle accident en route to the hunting destination, ATV accident, even a carbon monoxide death at deer camp.
Regardless of whether you’re planning a big hunt – such as elk out West, where you’ll need to be in superb physical condition to help tip the odds in your favor – now is a great time to prepare for the upcoming fall hunting seasons. And it’s not a bad idea, too, to make an appointment with your doctor for a quick physical that could potentially turn up a health issue (heart) that could save your life.
I’m also a firm believer that the better shape you’re in physically, the better your mental focus will be during a long and often cold day in a stand. And let’s face it, as a hunting fraternity we’re getting older and we’re typically putting on a few pounds during the winter that are becoming increasingly difficult to take off.
Paula and I are included in that mix; neither of us has been doing a lot of walking this summer. But that’s going to change now as weather cools and thoughts of whitetails and pheasants kick in. In recent years we’ve headed into deer season in superb condition, prepping for my British Columbia mountain goat hunt and Paula’s Newfoundland moose hunt. That’s simply not the case this year, as most of our attention was focused on a recent fishing trip in northern Ontario.
My conditioning, or lack of it, is compounded by a foot issue that’s long overdue for some medical attention, which I’m getting next month. It might even involve surgery, but that will be postponed until after deer season. I’m functional, but it does flare up when I log any serious miles.
It’s time, too, for Paula and I to modify our eating habits a bit. We both slip up occasionally ( okay, regularly) thanks to our weakness for chocolate, ice cream, and pizza and the availability of it in the Valley area. Portion size for our meals will also be altered a bit.
But the biggest factor will be exercise. Our summers often involve standing around watching our two Labs enjoy a local pond or lake on a sweltering day. They get plenty of exercise; us not so much.
That will change now, even if it means some boring hours inside on the treadmill to start heading in the right direction again. We don’t need to be in British Columbia or Newfoundland shape, but a regular routine of walking and watching watch we eat should put us in good position heading into another deer – and pheasant – season.
Prepping for another hunting season should involve more than a few visits to the shooting range or some arrow flinging at your backyard target. You don’t need to be a triathlete, entering the season in reasonable physical condition will help you go hard and get back out there again the next day, and the day after that.
No doubt about it, we’ll be ready to drag a couple whitetails out of the woods again this season, and log some miles pursuing pheasants behind Riley and Finn.
