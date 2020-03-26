The biggest thing for high school athletes at this time is the uncertainty.
Will they get to have a spring sports season? Will they get to be back with their teammates, and return to school? And, if so, when?
For high school athletes, the uncertainty can be tough. The thought of losing spring sports, especially for seniors, is scary.
Things are looking bleak with all college sports calling off their spring schedules, and pro leagues looking at possible May, or even June, returns.
Over the next couple weeks we will talk with high school athletes and let their words be heard on what this entire situation is like for them.
Sam Shedden had some big goals coming into this track and field season.
The North Penn-Mansfield standout was ready for a big year. He had some big expectations for himself.
Now, he’s not sure if he’ll get a chance to even see what he can do.
“It’s tough for seniors, just not knowing if we are, or not, going to have that special last year, that we have been looking forward to for so long,” Shedden said.
For Shedden, there is a lot he still wants to do in the sport and he’s worried he may not be able to do it.
“There’s a lot of fear for me,” he said. “Because, I feel like I’m not done yet and if the season is canceled I will never get that chance to finish on top like I always wanted to. I will never run that last lap on the track and have my coach yell my splits. I won’t have a chance to run for a district medal this year, and that was part of my goal coming up this year.”
While it’s hard not being with the team, and practicing, as a distance runner, Shedden is able to work out on his own.
“For me, right now, staying in shape is not a problem because I’m motivated to keep running through all of this, and just keep hoping that we still have a good season,” Shedden said.
Along with being away from sports, there is also the challenge of being away from school, and friends right now for athletes.
“I would say it’s tough on the part that I’m not at school, having a good time, which may sound crazy for a senior in high school,” Shedden said. “But, I go to school where every day is just great because I have fun really making these final memories with all my friends and teachers also, cracking jokes and stuff.”
Now, Shedden is worried many of those memories may be lost.
“My classmates and I were all looking forward to a lot of stuff coming up at the end of the year, such as our senior trip, senior prom, and our graduation where as today all of that stuff might not happen, which sucks for everybody,” Shedden said. “Because, we thought about it for so long and it might not happen. But, hopefully, one day the sun will shine bright and everything will be alright.”
