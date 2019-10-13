EAST TROY — A Sadie Shedden direct kick with 14:48 left in the game was the difference in Troy’s 1-0 win over Towanda in NTL girls’ soccer action Saturday.
After 175 minutes of scoreless soccer — the two teams tied 0-0 the last time they played — Troy was able to break through in the pouring rain.
They out shot Towanda 5-3 as goalie Autumn Dixon made three saves for the shutout. Towanda’s Erin Barrett had three saves as well.
Troy had a 6-0 edge in corner kicks.
Williamson 4, NEB 0
Four different Warriors scored as they picked up the NTL girls’ soccer win Saturday.
Claire Miller, Abby Medina, Chelsea Hungerford and Tiffany Dodson had the four Williamson goals.
NEB out shot Williamson 19-13 and had a 5-1 edge in corner kicks.
Warrior keeper Abby Ackley made eight saves for the shutout while for NEB Naomi Blythe had 12 saves and Holly Towner stopped one shot.
Hershey 1, Athens 0
Hershey scored with 7:57 left in the game to nab the non-league win Saturday.
Hershey out shot Athens 10-5 and had an 8-3 edge in corner kicks.
Jersey Shore 3, Wellsboro 0
Taylor Fleming, Kylie Kirkendall and Devon Walker all scored to give Jersey Shore the non-league girls’ soccer win Saturday.
They out shot Wellsboro 14-4 with the Hornets getting a 2-0 edge in corner kicks.
Lilly Abadi made eight saves in net for Wellsboro.
Bloomsburg 6, Sullivan County 0
The Griffins fell in non-league girls’ soccer action Saturday.
In goal for Sullivan Kassidy Beinlich had 19 saves.
Addison 3, North Penn-Mansfield 2
Jillian Ames had a hat trick as Addison earned the non-league girls’ soccer win Saturday.
Kiersten Mitstifer had the two Tiger goals with assists from Aleiah Jackson and Mackenzie Keiser.
Addison out shot NPM 14-6 and had a 4-0 edge in corner kicks.
Sara Swingle had 11 saves in net for NPM.
Addison won the JV game 3-1.
Lydia Paulhamus had the Tiger goal off a Jaclyn Nelson assist.
BOYS
Galeton 3, Williamson 1
Jake Cochran had two goals as the Tigers picked up an NTL boys’ soccer win Saturday.
Joey Brumbaugh had the other goal.
Noah Schutt and Gavin Secora each had an assist.
Sam Cummings had the Williamson goal as Enzil Brown had the assist.
Galeton out shot Williamson 15-7 and had an 8-5 edge in corner kicks.
Austin Lancenese made five saves for Galeton as Josh Hultz stopped 11 shots for Williamson.
South Williamsport 4, Sullivan County 3, OT
In the 82nd minute South’s Ben Manning scored the game winning goal in non-league boys’ soccer action Saturday.
Sullivan led 2-0 as they got goals out of Jalen Thomas and Colton Ammerman in the 10th and 12th minutes.
South’s Hayden Swinehart scored in the 16th minute to cut it to 2-1 but a Trace Neary goal in the 20th minute made it 3-1 Griffins.
South then scored two straight goals by Quaid Molino and Swinehart to knot the game up at 3-3.
South out shot Sullivan 18-4 and had a 9-6 edge in corner kicks.
Owen Schweitzer made 14 saves for the Griffins.
Horseheads 2, Athens 0
Despite out shooting them 8-7 the Wildcats came up short in non-league boys’ soccer action.
Horseheads got their first goal with 1:46 left in the opening half then nabbed their second with 26:55 left in the game.
Horseheads did have a 9-1 edge corner kicks while Wildcat keeper Joel Maslin made seven saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.