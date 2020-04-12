Roni Morrison
Graduated from Wyalusing in 2015
Played Volleyball, basketball, and participated in track and field all 4 years of high school
Was a four-year letterman in volleyball, 3-year letterman in basketball, and 4 year letterman in track and field
Achieved multiple district and NTL accolades through years of volleyball and basketball
Helped win a district 4 volleyball title in 2014, as well as was a part of 2 NTL championship basketball teams in 2012 and 2015.
Was one of the first players to reach 500 kills in quite some time at Wyalusing Since then attended Lock Haven University and attained a bachelor’s degree in health science. Was a member of the Lock Haven University division II volleyball team for 4 years. Started mainly as an outside hitter her junior and senior year, leading the team in kills her junior year.
Was a member of multiple clubs and organizations such as the student athletic advisory committee, phi beta delta honor society, lock haven’s global honors program, and a member of the national honor society phi kappa phi.
Graduated in 2019 as magna cum laude with global honors.
Is currently working towards her master’s in physician assistant studies at Slippery Rock University
