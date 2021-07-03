ENDICOTT, N.Y. — The golfers just beat the rain and there were some low scorers in the opening round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.
Wes Short Jr. shot a 66 to lead the pack by a shot over Bernhard Langer and Cameron eckam.
Eight golfers sit at 68, two shots back and four-under-par, including four-time Major winner Ernie Els, making his first appearance at the Dick’s Open.
Horseheads’ Joey Sindelar sits at even par, in a tie for 42nd place after a round of 72.
Sindelar is making his 35th appearance at En-Joie Golf Club.
This is the second time Short led, or co-led, after round one, after tying for the lead after the opening round in 2017, when he ultimately finished in a tie for 20th.
Short is a two-time PGA Tour Champions winner and a one time winner on the regular PGA Tour.
Langer, is a World Golf Hall of Fame Member who has finished in the top 10 five of his past eight trips to
Beckam is making his first appearance at the event, and he was a three-time winner on the PGA Tour.
En-Joie. Since joining the Champions Tour in 2007 he has 41 wins and 190 top-10 finishes, and he’s currently ranked No. 3 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
Defending champion Doug Barron is tied for 20th after a two-under 70.
Jean-Francois Remesy was disqualified on the third hole for using a distance-measuring device.
