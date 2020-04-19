For Jordan Shumway this was supposed to be the best year yet.
The NEB senior has been a standout on the softball field ever since she got to high school.
He’s been all-state. She’s the best defensive outfielder around. She has speed to turn a sure out, into a base hit.
It should have been perfect this year. However, there is no this year for spring sports athletes.
Spring sports are gone. School is done for the year. And athletes like Shumway are left trying to figure out how to feel.
“Acknowledging that our high school academic and athletic careers have officially come to a close has been very difficult to deal with,” Shumway said. “I have been a part of the Northeast Bradford varsity softball team since my freshman year, spending countless hours trying to get better no matter what it took.”
For The NEB senior, one of the biggest challenges is just adjusting to how quickly everything changed.
“It is especially hard to wrap my head around everything that happened in such little time. Though I am thankful that I am healthy, I am disappointed that I am unable to experience all of the opportunities that senior year presents.”
When the season was on hold, Shumway, like many athletes hoped the season would get played. Now, the team knows that’s not going to happen and it’s difficult to think about.
“Though at first I had some hope that the season my continue, we now know that this is not the case,” Shumway said. “I had been looking forward to my senior season for several years. Despite not having access to school facilities, I have been continuing to practice in preparation for my collegiate career at Elmira College.”
It’s not just no sports right now, it’s no senior year with friends and faculty.
“Additionally, being away from my classmates and teammates is extremely difficult because I spent most of my life and made many fond memories with them.
“It is very disappointing to hear that our prom, and senior trip have been cancelled as well. These were events we had been looking forward to with great anticipation and are saddened that we are unable to experience them.
Shumway understands sports, and proms, and senior trips aren’t as important as the things going on in the world right now. But, they are things that seniors had been waiting a long time for.
“Although we understand that these events may seem trivial in these unspeakable times, we were really looking forward to finishing our high school careers on a high note. I am thankful to have been a part of such a great team with many incredible teammates and the coaching staff. Lastly, I am extremely thankful for coach (Gary) Hennip and his dedication and all that he taught us the past four years.”
