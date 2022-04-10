The fastest growing sport in America is girls wrestling and we have seen proof of that right here in the Twin Tiers.
Athens, Waverly and Tioga have all formed girls wrestling teams and in their first year they found plenty of success.
On top of the list of successful girls wrestlers locally is Tioga junior Emily Sindoni, who is our Morning Times/Daily Review All-Region Girls Wrestler of the Year.
Sindoni won the Section IV title at 126 pounds before going on to capture the New York State Intersection Women’s Championship and being named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at that tournament.
She wasn’t done yet as Sindoni went on to win the New York State Girls Folkstyle championship at 126 pounds.
Sindoni finished up her high school season with a national championship in Virginia Beach.
Sindoni, who has been wrestling for seven years, credits her teammates — both male and female — with helping her get to this point.
“It’s pretty cool,” Sindoni said of winning all those titles. “I’ve worked really hard to get here and it’s hard getting beat up by your teammates, but they push me to be that good.”
For Sindoni, it’s special to be a part of history with the Tioga girls wrestling team.
“Going up against the boys has been hard. Everyone seems to not think girls should wrestle but we all just keep pushing through and I love that I see more and more girls wrestling. It’s just so great to have that,” she said. “I know that I will be part of that history and it’s just pretty cool.”
SIndoni, who said she has “a couple options in mind” for wrestling in college, will now turn her focus to some offseason wrestling.
“I’m going to attempt to make the world teams and wrestle at Fargo,” she said.
Here is the rest of the Morning Times/Daily Review All-Region Girls Wrestling All-Star Team:
Coach of the Year: Jay and David White, Athens
In the first year of the Athens High girls wrestling program Jay and David White took the lead and helped the Lady Wildcats make history — including getting their first-ever dual win and getting multiple wrestlers on the podium at girls states.
All-Stars
Layla Bennett, Athens
Lacey Hinman, Athens
Raven McCarthy-Gardner, Athens
Mackenzie LaForest, Waverly
