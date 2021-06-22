Winter of 2020-2021 was a tough one for whitetails, and it could have been even tougher had the massive snowfall of early December not melted off in rapid fashion during the Christmas Eve warmup and rain.
The effects of that winter can be seen today. While sightings of fawns are common now as the young deer become more mobile and hay fields are cut, my own observations have identified a telling sign of whitetail survival over the winter.
Twin fawns have been nonexistent during my drives around the area, and I’m not surprised. That’s a typical byproduct of a rugged winter in which a pregnant whitetail doe will abort or absorb a fawn fetus in what is a survival mechanism for the deer.
Things could have been worse. At least the adult deer survived, and although I’m sure there was some whitetail mortality over the winter, most of it involved yearlings that entered the winter with limited fat reserves upon which to turn when things got tough.
And it did get tough. After the heavy snowfall but subsuquent meltdown, the weather turned bitterly cold for extended periods that forced whitetails to tap into their fat reserves – and, in the case of the pregnant does, sacrifice one or perhaps both of their fawn fetuses in the natural survival process.
It’s not unusual, even around here where severe winters seem to be few and far between these days. A lot of factors come into play; in addition to the weather, food availability is critical leading up to and into the winter. In years when food is lacking whitetails need to dip into their fat reserves with more regularity, and that can impact the number of fawns on the landscape in the spring as a pregnant doe works to feed both herself and unborn fawn or fawns.
Chances are hunters this fall won’t notice any appreciable impact in terms of whitetail numbers. There’s no shortage of deer in the region and if hunters are seeing fewer deer it’s more likely a product of them slipping into private, posted lands that make them inaccessible to hunters.
But make no mistake, it was tough to be a whitetail during the winter of 2020-21.
(Editor’s note: Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.