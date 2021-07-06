Pennsylvania deer hunters already have whitetails on their minds, and they have to given that 2021-22 hunting licenses are now on sale and the application process for antlerless deer tags is looming with a July 12 kickoff.
And this year’s doe tag bonanza will be like no other, with the state’s Game Commission having lifted the three-license limit for antlerless tags and allowing hunters to hold up to six unfilled permits at one time, as long as those tags are available in individual counties and wildlife management units.
It’s a move designed to make sure all the antlerless tags allocated are distributed to hunters; in recent seasons a number of permits have gone unsold in some areas.
But before you get the idea the change is going to lead to some kind of slaughter of the whitetail herd and that doe tags are going to be floating down out of the sky like a ticker tape parade down Broadway, a little clarity.
For starters, there will not be an unlimited number of antlerless permits available. The Commission is keeping its allocation system intact and, in fact, our area will actually see a decline in available tags this year. In Wildlife Management 3A, which encompasses a slice of northern Pennsylvania that includes parts of Bradford, Tioga, Potter and McKean counties north of Route 6, 19,000 permits will be available, down from 21,000 last season. In WMU 3B (Sullivan County, southern Bradford County and parts of Tioga, Lycoming and Wyoming counties), this year’s allocation of 30,000 is down from 33,000 in 2029. In WMU 3C, which includes portions of Bradford County, all of Susquehanna County and parts of Wyoming and Wayne counties, the total allocation of 33,000 is down sharply from 49,000 last year.
Too, the mail-in process for antlerless licenses remains unchanged, as does the schedule. Residents can begin sending in their doe tag applications on Monday, July 12; nonresidents July 19, then an Aug. 2 date for the first round on unsold permits and an Aug. 16 date for a second round of still-available tags.
After that is where the changes come in – if and only if there are still unsold tags remaining. On Sept. 13, over-the-counter sales will be offered at county treasurers’ offices for WMUs where licenses are still unsold. At that time, hunters may purchase a fourth, fifth and six antlerless license either over the counter or via mail. Once a hunter obtains six permits, they can’t purchase another without first harvesting a deer and reporting that take.
In theory, there is no limit on the total number of antlerless tags a hunter can obtain in a license year. As long as the permits remain available and the hunter holds fewer than six unfilled tags they can purchase another.
The change won’t impact the vast majority of hunters, including in our area, where in past seasons there hasn’t been many unsold doe tags available after the second round of purchasing leftover permits. The Commission’s goal is to get all allocated permits into the hands of hunters to meet their whitetail management goals of trimming the herd in each WMU. Too, an offshoot of the changes may boost harvest reporting, since a hunter will need to report their harvest in order to receive an additional tag in cases where they already hold six permits.
The six-tag plan will likely affect WMUs in southeastern and southwestern Pennsylvania more than our region. Last year, in WMUs 2A and 4A over 16,000 unsold antlerless permits were still available in mid-November.
It remains to be seen whether the Commission’s plan meets the goal of selling out of antlerless permits. Many hunters won’t alter their doe tag buying and be content to hold one or two, while others may go on a shopping spree if the tags are available.
But in recent years the supply has outpaced the demand for the once-coveted doe tags. Years ago hunters awaited anxiously to see if they would be fortunate enough to secure a doe tag, while county treasurers sweated bullets, knowing full well their re-election chances often hinged on whether they had enough permits to dole out to hunters.
But times have changed, with fewer hunters, an aging hunting population, and more pockets of posted land that allows whitetails to ride out the hunting season and explode in numbers the following spring.
It has prompted the Game Commission to continue to tweak its whitetail management strategy, including this year’s proposal to make sure all antlerless tags get into the hands of hunters.
(Editor's note: Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com)
