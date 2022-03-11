Hershey (PA) — Seven local wrestlers lost their initial bout at the PIAA Wrestling Championships. While making the finals is no longer a possibility for these wrestlers, six of them are still hoping to earn a spot on the podium.
Sullivan County’s Colton Wade bowed to Brayden Hartfrant in the first round. Hartfrant controlled the match on his feet. His two takedowns bested Wade 5-1. Wade dropped into the second round of the consolations to be wrestled Friday morning.
Wyalusing’s CJ Carr suffered a loss to Saegertown’s Carter Beck in the first round, 10-4. The loss dropped him into the first round of consolations where he faced Franklin’s Cael Dailey.
After nearly two scoreless periods, Carr picked up a reversal and penalty point for stalling in the final ten seconds of the second. In the third, Carr gave up a reversal to cut his lead to 3-2. He escaped and avoided takedown attempts to secure victory and a spot in the second round in consolations.
Carr credited a change in mentality for his success. “It really helped watching a bunch of my friends. They wrestled really loose, wrestled really well today. Watching them showed me I needed to get to my offense and loosen up.”
Canton’s Hayden Ward lost in overtime to Chestnut Ridge’s Trevor Weyandt. Ward got a reversal to put the match into overtime, but Weyandt got the takedown in overtime.
In his first round consolation bout, Ward controlled the match from the beginning. He won a scramble for the first takedown and then turned Jefferson Morgan’s Chase Frameli for two near fall points. Ward cruised to a 7-3 win and advanced to the second round of the consolations.
Ward’s summarized his situation after his second bout. “Losing my first match isn’t really what I wanted. I am just going to have to bounce back and win these next couple matches so I can get a medal here at states.”
Karter Rude, of Athens, lost his opener 5-2. Rude dominated the first two periods, getting a takedown in the first and riding out Justice Hockenberry-Folk for the entire second period. Rude opted for a neutral starting position in the third. Hockenberry-Folk won a scramble for the takedown and caught Rude on his back.
Rude rebounded with a fall over Mt. Pleasant’s Conor Johnson. Rude opened the bout clearly looking for big moves and big points. He took Johnson down twice before capturing a final takedown. That third takedown put Johnson on his back for a fall in the second period.
Shawn Bradley, Rude’s coach, noted the shift in his wrester’s tack “He’s been winning the hard way. You know what, he just lost first round at states. Go for it, wrestle hard. If that’s what it takes to get his mind going, get him going, I am all for it.”
Towanda’s Bryant Green lost to Burrell’s Damian Barr, 4-3, in his opening bout. Green got the initial takedown, but Barr battled back during the first two periods. In the third, Barr got a takedown with twelve seconds left on the clock to send Green to the consolation bracket.
Green’s analysis of his first bout was sharp. “I think it was more of a mental game. I switched my style there. Instead of me trying to get points, I was more focused on not giving up points. I settled.”
Green overcame an auspicious start to his consolation bout to win 10-6. Lancaster Catholic’s Caden Droege took command early with the first takedown and a reversal to start the second. Down 4-0 and his high school wrestling career threatened, Green roared to life. He outscored Droege 10-2 for the remainder of the bout. Droege only scored on escapes when Green cut him. The rally propelled Green to a 10-6 victory and a spot in the second round of the consolations.
Williamson’s Mike Sipps also advanced to the second round of the consolations. Sipps won his preliminary bout 11-6 over Bishop McDevitt’s Michael Gontis. However, Mt. Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer pinned Sipps in 0:45 to drop him into the consolation bracket.
North Penn-Liberty’s Kohen Lehman lost both of his opening day bouts and is done. Lehman lost to Somerset’s Rowan Holmes in the preliminary round 5-1. In the first round of consolations, Lehman lost a hard-fought bout to Daniel Haubert of Palisades 8-5.
