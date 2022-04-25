Six run inning lifts Canton over Troy

TROY — No lead is safe in baseball.
That proved to be true on Monday afternoon, as the Canton baseball team scored six runs in the seventh inning to come from behind and defeat Troy 11-10.
“Things just went our way and ours kids battled,” Canton head coach Bob Rockwell said. “They came through with some big hits and made big plays when they had to.”
The seventh inning rally started with two straight walks and an error to load the bases.
Weston Bellows then walked, scoring the first run. Gavin Morse knocked in one run with a single the next at bat.
Zack Colton sent home two more runs on a hard hit line drive to right field.
The game winning run came off the bat of pinch hitter Michael Beers, who smacked an RBI double.
Coach Rockwell spoke about why his coaching staff trusted Beers to come through.
“We have been working with him in the cage and you can see the improvement,” Rockwell said. “He has fixed his swing and it showed in that moment.”
In the seventh inning, the Warriors called on freshman Holden Ward to deliver the final two outs.
“We wanted to hold the runner on first base so we called in a lefty so it would be an easier pick-off play at first base,” coach Rockwell said.
Holden Ward forced a fielders choice and struck out the final batter to seal the win for Canton.
For Canton, Weston Bellows went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Morse and Colton each had one hit and two RBI. Mason Harold chipped in one hit and one RBI.
Lincoln Chimics and Danny Hoppaugh each had two hits and one RBI for the Trojans. Joseph Frye, Camden Allen, and Camryn Harwick also had hits.
Troy’s Kory Schucker hit two doubles and had two runs batted in. Schucker allowed three runs, while striking out five in 4 1/3 innings work.
Canton (7-6) hosts Sayre on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Troy (4-3) hosts Wellsboro on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.