Six straight pins lift Canton over Mount Carmel

CANTON — The Canton wrestling team opened with six straight pins and went on to defeat Mount Carmel 53-15 in the opening round of District IV Duals on Wednesday night.
At 120 pounds Canton’s Cayden Miller defeated Mount Carmel’s Damien Kilmas by fall at 4:35.
In the 126-pound weight class, Canton’s Holden Ward won by fall two minutes in over Mount Carmel’s Brady Wolcoski.
Canton’s Ryland Sakers won by fall at 3:03 over Mount Carmel’s Kody Figard in the 132 weight class.
Hudson Ward found himself down 7-1 to Mount Carmel’s Zack Reed. Ward wore down his opponent and ground out a fall victory 5:30 at 138 pounds.
“He (Hudson Ward) is getting better and at his pace you have to be ready to wrestle six hard minutes,” Canton head coach Lyle Wesneski said.
Canton’s Bailey Ferguson defeated Mount Carmel’s Ben Miller by fall at 2:55 at 145 pounds.
At 152 pounds, Canton’s Hayden Ward made quick work of his opponent, defeating Mount Carmel’s Andrew Luskoskie by fall at 1:01.
In the 160-pound weight class Canton’s Brennen Taylor defeated Mount Carmel’s Kaden Hide by a 9-0 major decision.
Mount Carmel earned its first victory in the 17-pound weight class. Gavin Lasko put on a display of athleticism and defeated Canton’s Levi Pepper by fall at 2:18.
Canton’s Riley Parker had to give it his all for the full six minutes against Mount Carmel’s Thomas Davitt at 189 pounds. Parker won by a 10-0 major decision.
Mount Carmel then coupled together two straight hard fought victories.
At 215 pounds Damon Backes won by fall at 1:42 over Canton’s Connor Davis.
At 285 pounds, Ryan Weidner and Canton’s Mason Nelson battled until the final buzzer, with Weidner emerging on top with a 3-1 decision.
Canton’s Lyle Vermilya won by forfeit at 106 pounds and at 113 pounds Canton’s Cohen Landis earned an 11-5 decision over Mount Carmel’s Kris Kalbarchick.
The Warriors return to the mat on Saturday to face Montoursville in the quarterfinals at Milton.
“We have a little bit of pressure Saturday and I want to see how we respond and how we battle, but I am sure we will be fine,” Wesneski said.
