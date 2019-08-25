Six teams are within three shots of the lead as the Towanda Country Club Invitational heads to the final round.
After two rounds of the tournament Eric Aeppli and Ryan Knolles lead at 129, 13-under.
Andrew Hill and Mike Stokes are a shot back at 130 and at 131 are Tim Rose and Mike Dalton and Christian Fulda and Dan Chernosky.
Bryant Dunn and Brian Leljedal and Jeff Slanovec and Matthew Wiater are both at 132 and Nick Innocenzo and Nick Place are at 133, while John and Austin Smith are at 134.
In the first flight today are Matt Bedosky and Keith Chesk at 134 and Bob Taylor and Adam Schumacher at 135.
Zach Place and Danny Edwards are at 136 and at 137 are J.B. Sullivan and Jeff Williams; Cody Taylor and Andrew Bradley and George Heskell and Matt Lee are all tied at 137.
Lou Judson III and David Sickler are at 138 and Barry and Cole Wheaton and Troy Gordon and Jordan Wollenberg are both at 139, while Mike Jaros and John Benware are at 140.
The championship flight tees off on the back with the first pairing at 1:28 p.m. and the first flight goes off the front, with the first pairing at 1:17.
