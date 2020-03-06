HERSHEY – NEB’s Dawson Brown took the mat at the PIAA Championships Thursday and looked up.
His opponent, Laurel’s Mitch Miles, had a good foot of height on him and an upper body to match.
It was the type of physical match-up that looked difficult for the Panther senior – a David and Goliath set-up. In a sport that tries to level the playing field between competitors it’s the type of match-up only heavyweight could bring.
Though he may be small in stature Brown is big in heart and it showed as he scored a late takedown against Miles to advance to the quarterfinals.
“It sets you up a lot,” Brown said about the win. “You don’t drop down and have to wrestle all the way back.”
Coaches, players, fans – everybody always tries to measure the path of least resistance to the medals. Who got the better draw, where do you want to be?
Brown is now where he wants to be – just one win away from the podium and he’s guaranteed two tries at it.
That’s the goal for the Panther senior – get into the medals – after losing out in a heartbreaking back and forth blood round match last year.
“It pushes me to do more,” Brown explained. “I worked harder over the summer and all year long. It’s my last one so I want to go for it.”
His coach Curt Cole focused on growing Brown’s physical ability but also his mental approach.
“Getting stronger and moving our hops more,” he said about the physical. “Believing, having confidence a little bit. I think he’s starting to show that.”
His match against Miles was a microcosm of that. Brown started the match timid but by the third period he was attacking…and had Miles on the back foot.
“I think he was hesitant at first because he knew what the kid was good at,” Cole remarked. “We worked on it and I think he was a little hesitant with it and he didn’t start opening up offense until later on.”
His coach certainly believes in him, having seen him enter the tournament at 33-4.
“You know he can roll pretty good, it’s him believing in it,” Cole remarked. “The big thing is I think he’s starting to.”
At one point in the match he was thrown into the side boards along the mat – his feet landing with a deafening thud. It was a scary moment, especially since he had worked so hard to get the momentum in the third period.
Once Cole got to Brown and saw he was alright his goal was to get him back into the match mentally.
“I just wanted to calm him down,” said Cole. “He gets a little emotional about things. Take the injury time, calm him down and go back to work.”
That emotion showed at the end when he won on a last second takedown with fist pumps and high fives.
“He’s a gamer,” Cole said. “He doesn’t look like he’s in shape but he is. And when he has to he moves and he moves well.”
Miles came in 35-1, his only loss on the year in the Southwest Regional final. It looked like an unfortunate draw for Brown but that doesn’t matter for him.
“Dawson’s the type of kid I don’t really think he cares who he’s wrestling,” Cole said. “I think it could be a state champ or a nobody and he’s pretty much going to wrestle them the same.”
Now he gets the Southeast Regional champion Tamaqua’s Bronson Strouse, who is 37-3 on the year.
Regardless, though, Brown has been a shining star in a difficult season for the Panthers. They had low numbers this year and believe Brown’s run will bring excitement to the program.
“It’s good for us, it’s good for Dawson, it’s good for the coaches, it’s good for the school,” Cole said. “It’s good for the youth kids looking on, watching. It’s always good to have that.”
