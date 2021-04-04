Senior Joelle Snyder recorded her 100th-career hit to highlight the Mansfield University softball team on Saturday afternoon, April 3, but the Mounties ran into a red-hot No. 24 Kuztown University and fell 8-4, 11-3 in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East doubleheader at North Campus Field.
Snyder doubled to center in the third inning of game one, notching her 10th hit of the season and 100th of her career in less than three full seasons. Snyder is a career .388 (99-for-255) hitter who notched 77 hits during her first two seasons before adding 13 during the shortened 2020 season.
The Mounties (2-10, 2-10 PSAC East) got on the board during their first at bat when junior Hannah Swartz singled to left field to score junior Lacey O'Donnell.
After a scoreless bottom of the first, the Golden Bears (18-4, 15-3) answered with a four-spot in the second, before matching that effort in the sixth to take an 8-0 lead. The Golden Bears belted out 10 hits, but the real damage came from five Mountaineer errors.
The Mounties bats came alive in the top of the seventh and they took advantage of three Kutztown errors to score three runs, but it wasn't enough and the Golden Bears held on for an 8-4 win. Junior Meghan McGinley picked up the lone RBI in the inning.
Swartz had her best game of the season, finishing 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead the Mounties' offense. Junior Alexis Easling was changed with the loss, as she battled through 5 and 2/3 innings allowing just two earned runs.
Three Golden Bears had multiple hits and Amber Brugger earned her fourth win on the year, allowing two earned runs in six-complete innings.
In game two, the Golden Bears scattered four runs over the first four innings, but the Mounties cut the lead in half with two runs to open up the fifth. O'Donnell started the rally with a two-out single before senior Hannah Breitigan and Snyder reached on errors to load the bases. Easling followed with a single to plate Breitigan and O'Donnell and get the Mounties on the board.
That proved to be the Mounties' best chance as Kutztown put up five runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to secure the run-rule victory.
Five Mountaineers recorded hits, led by O'Donnell who finished 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Sophomore Danielle Goff (2-4) was charged with eight earned runs in four and 1/3 innings for MU.
Hannah Reimel finished 4-for-4 with four RBI and three runs scored to lead the KU offense and Sarah Harvey earned the win on the mound.
The Mounties return home to Helen Lutes Field on Tuesday, April 6 for a 2 p.m. PSAC East doubleheader with West Chester University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.