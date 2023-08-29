Girls Soccer
Troy 3, Muncy 2 (double overtime)
EAST TROY — Troy girl’s soccer began the 2023 season with a win, besting Muncy at home 3-2 in double overtime on Saturday.
Tied at two through two halves and an additional overtime period, Kylee Roy netted the winner for the Trojans, handing Troy its first win of the season.
Trailing 2-0 with just under ten minutes to play, Saydi Renzo and Giana Renzi both connected on chances, tying the game at 2-2 and forcing extra time.
Troy will host Wellsboro tomorrow.
Wyalusing 10, CMVT 1 (Meadowbrook Christian School Tournament)
MILTON — Wyalusing girl’s soccer picked up its first win of the year on Friday, ousting CMVT 10-1 in the Meadowbrook Christian Tournament at Meadowbrook Christian School.
Olivia Haley led the scoring with three goals for the Rams, and Addisyn Bly, Treanna Nicheson, Chloe Bennett, Alysha Botts, Lily Johnson, Ava Reed and Kenzie Kintner chalked up one each in the win.
Meadowbrook Christian 6, Wyalusing 3 (Meadowbrook Christian School Tournament)
MILTON — Following Friday’s win, Wyalusing girl’s soccer fell in the Meadowbrook Christian Tournament Final on Saturday, losing to Meadowbrook Christian 6-3.
Olivia Haley led the way for the Rams offensively in the loss, netting a pair of goals, while Addisyn Bly collected a goal of her own. Sophia Alvarez made 13 saves in net for the Rams.
Wyalusing will host Williamson tomorrow.
Shamokin 4, Towanda 3
TOWANDA — Towanda girl’s soccer fell in its first match of the season, losing to visiting Shamokin 4-3 on Saturday.
Anna Dunn scored all three goals for the Black Knights, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a second-half rally from Shamokin. The Indians nabbed three goals in the final half to sneak out the 4-3 win in full time. Clara Glantz made 13 saves for Towanda in the loss.
The Black Knights will host Athens in their first league game tomorrow.
Boys Soccer
Northeast Bradford 6, Montgomery 2
ROME — Northeast Bradford boys soccer opened the season with a win, defeating Montgomery at home, 6-2 on Saturday.
Josh Stanton led the panthers with three goals in the win, and Eli Stanton, Cesar Alvarez and Westen Perkins each scored one goal apiece. Andrew Beers made 16 saves in goal for NEB.
The Panthers will host Wellsboro on Thursday.
