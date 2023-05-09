BLOOMSBURG — The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers picked up a road win on Monday, defeating CMVT 18-1 in a non-league softball clash.
Isabella Kapr led the way for NEB with three hits in the win, followed by Hannah Berger and Kiarra DeLancey with two each.
DeLancey recorded a double. Makenna Callear, Melanie Shumway, Kelsea Moore, Alexis Corter, Toni Herb and Hannah Buskirk had one hit apiece.
NEB will play Canton today.
North Penn-Liberty 10, Towanda 0
LIBERTY — Towanda was shutout on the road on Monday, losing to North Penn-Liberty 10-0 in five innings.
Liberty scored seven runs in the first two innings, before adding three more across the fourth and fifth, en route to win.
For the Lady Black Knights, Aleah Johnson had two hits, while Kynlee Kunkle notched a double and Addie Maynard also had a hit. Shay Greenland struck out five in three innings pitched.
Towanda will play Waverly Thursday.
Montgomery 9, Sayre 4
MONTGOMERY — Sayre softball fell on the road at Montgomery on Monday, losing 9-4 in a non-league game.
Despite scoring two runs to open the game, the Lady Redskins fell behind 5-2 entering the top of the second. Montgomery would score four more runs from there to pull away for the 9-4 win.
Olivia Thompson, Meghan Flynn and Raegan Parrish each had two hits for Sayre, with Thompson hitting a double. Abbie McGaughey had the team’s other hit, while also recording both RBI for the Lady Redskins.
Parrish struck out five in six innings from the circle.
Saturday
Sayre 10, Sullivan County 2
LAPORTE — Sayre softball picked up its second win of the season on Saturday, defeating Sullivan County on the road 10-2.
Sullivan County took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second, but Sayre used a four-run third and three-run fourth to jump in front and cruise to the win.
Meghan Flynn, Raegan Parrish and Abbie McGaughey led the Lady Redskins with three hits each, with Flynn contributing three doubles and McGaughey adding two. Olivia Thompson also had a double for Sayre, along with another hit. Makenna Garrison and Mikyah Brown also had two hits, while Rylee Lantz and Kelsie Noel recorded one each.
Flynn, Parrish and McGaughey had two RBI apiece, while Thompson, Garrison and Lantz each had one.
Parrish struck out eight from the circle.
Midd-West 11, Troy 8
Troy 13, Midd-West 12
EAST TROY — Troy softball earned a split against visiting Midd-West on Saturday, losing game one 11-8 but squeaking out a 13-12 win in game two.
In the first game, Olivia Champluvier, Tyra Williams and Caitlyn Knapp all homered, while Kali Ayres had two hits. Lauren Ridall had a double and Madison Palmer notched a hit. Champluvier led with three RBI, while Palmer had two and Ayres recorded one.
In the second game, Rachel Kingsley knocked across two home runs and recorded a double, while Champluvier had a grand slam. Williams also homered, while Amber James had three hits. Knapp doubled, and Ayres and Marlee Stanton also added hits. Champluvier led with four RBI, followed by Kingsley with three. James and Knapp had two RBI each, while Williams and Ayres added one apiece.
