Softball Roundup: Towanda rolls over Athens

ATHENS — The Towanda softball squad used a strong pitching performance and big bats to cruise to a 9-2 win over Athens on Monday.
Brea Overpeck collected four RBIs and three hits in the contest, while six other Black Knights recorded hits.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
ATHENS — The Towanda softball squad used a strong pitching performance and big bats to cruise to a 9-2 win over Athens on Monday.
Brea Overpeck collected four RBIs and three hits in the contest, while six other Black Knights recorded hits.
Shay Greenland pitched six innings for Towanda, striking out 10.
Athens recorded just four hits in the contest, while Maddie Hiley struck out seven in a complete game effort.
Canton 15, Sayre 1
CANTON — Four Warriors recorded multiple hits and seven total players accounted for a hit as Canton drubbed Sayre in five innings.
Keri Wesneski pitched a complete game, allowing one run on two hits. Wesneski recorded seven strikeouts in the win.
Wesneski, Molly Ward, Rylin Graham and Maekenzi Kinner all had two hits in the win for Canton.
Raegan Parrish and Mercedez Haggerty had hits for Sayre.
North Penn-Liberty 6, Wyalusing 1
LIBERTY — A four-run third inning provided necessary insurance for Liberty as they topped Wyalusing.
McKenzie Tice recorded two hits and a run in the contest for Liberty.
Wyalusing connected on just two hits, scoring its only run in the top of the first inning.
Northeast Bradford 18, Cowanesque Valley 9
WESTFIELD — Northeast Bradford doubled up Cowanesque Valley Monday as eight different players contributed at least one run.
Melanie Shumway led the way offensively, tallying four runs on five hits.
For Cowanesque Valley five different players recorded at least two hits in the high scoring affair.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.