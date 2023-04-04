Softball Roundup: Towanda rolls over Athens

Towanda second baseman Kynlee Kunkle looks to throw to first during Monday’s game against Athens.

 Review Photo/MATT PATTON

ATHENS — The Towanda softball squad used a strong pitching performance and big bats to cruise to a 9-2 win over Athens on Monday.

Brea Overpeck collected four RBIs and three hits in the contest, while six other Black Knights recorded hits.