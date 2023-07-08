WILLIAMSPORT — The Towanda Softball Majors All-Stars have hit the road, competing in sectional play in Williamsport.
The team advanced to sectional play after defeating Troy 12-1 in the District 15 championship on June 30.
Updated: July 8, 2023 @ 7:46 am
On Wednesday, Towanda captured a 1-0 win to open sectional play, defeating Central Columbia behind a complete game performance in the circle from Kendal Cook. Cook surrendered just three hits and one walk, striking out eight in the victory.
Towanda fell on Thursday to Jersey Shore on Thursday, falling 15-8. In the loss, Cook and Haleigh Lineburg each recorded two hits to lead the team.
Friday, Towanda got back on track, defeating Central Columbia 8-7, after trailing by three runs entering the final inning. Lineburg led in the win with three hits, while Kaylen Sluyter added two.
Towanda will face Jersey Shore today in the section finals.
TOWANDA — A trio of NTL softball players saw their hard work on the field this season rewarded, being named to the PaHSSBCA Softball All-State Teams.
Towanda’s Brea Overpeck was named to the Class 3A first team at third base, while Northeast Bradford’s Melanie Shumway was named to the Class 2A second team as an outfielder.
Sayre’s Meghan Flynn also made the Class 2A second team, earning a utility spot.
