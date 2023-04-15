North Penn-Liberty 13, Troy 6
EAST TROY — North Penn-Liberty toppled Troy on Friday, defeating the Lady Trojans 13-6. The Mounties led 8-2 after three innings, and for insurance, tacked on four runs in the top of the seventh to coast to victory.
Kali Ayres led Troy with four hits in the contest, and Lauren Ridall was just behind her with three. Tyra Williams had two hits while Madison Palmer, Olivia Champluvier, Amber James, and Marlee Stanton provided one each for the Lady Trojans. Ridall and Ayres had two RBI each and Stanton had one.
Troy will play at NEB on Monday.
WELLSBORO — Towanda softball ousted Wellsboro on Friday, defeating the Lady Hornets 15-4 in seven innings.
Brynn Woodruff had a home run in the victory and Brea Overpeck led the Lady Black Knights with three hits. Tae-Lynn Brabant, Addie Maynard and Caedence Wells each had two hits, and Shaylee Greenland, Kynlee Kunkle and Brooklyn Evans had one apiece.
Towanda will play Troy on Wednesday.
ROME — The NEB Lady Panthers doubled up Sayre on Friday, taking down the visiting Lady Redskins 6-3.
NEB led 6-0 after four innings, but Sayre clawed back, adding two runs in the fifth and another in the seventh, but fell short in the comeback bid.
Melanie Shumway led NEB with three hits in the win. Toni Herb had two hits to her credit, and Alexis Corter, Makenna Callear, Lillie Poust and Isabella Kapr each had one. For Sayre, Meghan Flynn, Olivia Corbin, Rylee Lantz and Olivia Thompson had a hit apiece.
NEB will host Troy on Monday and Sayre will go to Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday.
