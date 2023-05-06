Troy 12, Athens 2
EAST TROY — Troy took down Athens at home on Friday, defeating the Lady Wildcats 12-2 in five innings.
Troy led 5-1 after two innings, before rattling off seven more down the stretch to pull away for the win.
For the Lady Trojans, Rachel Kingsley led with three hits in the contest. Lauren Ridall, Tyra Williams, Marlee Stanton, Madison Palmer and Olivia Champluvier all had two, while Kali Ayres, and Caitlyn Knapp had one each. Ayres, Champluvier, Williams and Kingsley all collected doubles. Stanton led in the RBI category with four, followed by Ridall and Palmer with two each, while Knapp, Champluvier and Williams each had one.
Savannah Finan and Addy Repsher each had two hits to lead Athens, and Finan had a double. Julianna Pack, Ella Coyle, Danica May and Calin McDaniel also added hits. Finan and Coyle had the team’s two RBI.
Troy will play Midd-West today, while Athens will host Wellsboro on Tuesday.
Towanda 2, Wyalusing 1
WYALUSING — Towanda softball edged out Wyalusing on the road on Friday, defeating the Lady Rams 2-1 in a tight contest.
The Lady Black Knights scored both of their runs in the fifth inning, surviving a late rally from Wyalusing to hang on for the win.
For Towanda, Tae Lynn Brabant led with three hits, including a double and triple. Aleah Johnson had two hits, while Brooklyn Evans and Brynn Woodruff each had one. Johnson had both of the team’s RBI. Shaylee Greenland struck out seven in five innings.
For Wyalusing, Sydney Friedlander had two hits, including a double. London Edwards, Allie Liddick and Danielle Wilson also all had doubles, and Rachel Wilson added a hit of her own. Liddick had the Lady Rams’ lone RBI. Jenelle Johns struck out five in seven innings.
Towanda will play at North Penn-Liberty on Tuesday, while Wyalusing will head to Troy.
