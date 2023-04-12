WYALUSING — In a high scoring affair, the Wyalusing Lady Rams rattled off 20 runs to hand the Lady Trojans their first defeat of the season, beating Troy 20-12 on Tuesday.
Danielle Willson led Wyalusing with four hits, while Rachel Wilson added a home run. Kylie Pickett had two hits, and Sydney Friedlander, Jenelle Johns, Addisyn Bly, London Edwards, Allie Liddick also had hits for the Lady Rams.
For Troy, Kali Ayres and Caitlyn Knapp accounted for two hits apiece, and Knapp hit a home run in the sixth. Marlee Stanton and Amber James also had a hit for the Lady Trojans
Wyalusing plays at home against Athens on Friday and Troy will host North Penn-Liberty.
WELLSBORO — The Lady Wildcats rallied, but came up just short at Wellsboro on Tuesday, falling 10-9 to the Hornets.
Trailing 10-5 entering the seventh, Athens put together four runs in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough as Wellsboro held on to win.
Maddie Hiley and Jules Pack each had two hits for Athens, while Addy Repsher, Savannah Finan and Ella Coyle each had one. Hiley recorded three RBI, while Pack had two. Ashlyn Vanfleet, Savannah Persun and Coyle also recorded an RBI in the loss.
Athens plays at Wyalusing on Thursday.
ROME — Assisted by a seven-run fourth inning, NEB defeated Canton at home 11-5 on Tuesday.
Melanie Shumway and Mikayla Post led NEB with three hits each, while Kelsea Moore added a home run and another hit for the Panthers. Makenna Callear, Kiarra DeLancey, Toni Herb, Alexis Corter and Isabella Kapr also had hits in the win.
“It’s great that they didn’t let up at all, sometimes we get a lead and they feel comfortable but it was good to have them keep at it,” NEB coach MaKayla Holbert said. “It feels awesome to be on the top (of the NTL Small School division), especially with wins over CV and Canton. Those are big games so far.”
Maekenzi Kinner had a home run and another hit to lead the Warriors’ offense. Taryn Acla, Keri Wesneski and Allyson Butcher collected a hit apiece.
The Panthers will host Wellsboro on Thursday, while Canton will travel to Williamson on Tuesday.
North Penn-Liberty 10, Towanda 1
TOWANDA — The Lady Black Knights scored their only run in the bottom of the first inning — leading 1-0 heading into the second — before surrendering 10 unanswered to fall to North Penn-Liberty at home.
Brea Overpeck and Shaylee Greenland each had two hits for Towanda, and Greenland contributed the team’s only RBI. Aleah Johnson, Brooklyn Evans and Addie Maynard also had hits in the loss.
Towanda plays at Wellsboro on Friday.
