WYALUSING — In a high scoring affair, the Wyalusing Lady Rams rattled off 20 runs to hand the Lady Trojans their first defeat of the season, beating Troy 20-12 on Tuesday.

Danielle Willson led Wyalusing with four hits, while Rachel Wilson added a home run. Kylie Pickett had two hits, and Sydney Friedlander, Jenelle Johns, Addisyn Bly, London Edwards, Allie Liddick also had hits for the Lady Rams.