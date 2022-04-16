SHIKSHINNY — The Wyalusing track and field squads put together a solid showing at the Northwest Rangers Invitational on Thursday.
The Wyalusing boys finished 9th out of 12 teams with 15 points, while the Lady Rams were 12th with 16 points.
Leading the way for the Wyalusing boys was Jacob Palfreyman with a third-place finish in the shot put with a toss of 43 feet, 5 inches. He was also fourth in the discus with a top distance of 111 feet, 3 inches.
Grady Cobb was fifth in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches, while teammate Ethan Lewis was sixth with a 5-8.
Also for the Rams, Nolan Oswald placed sixth in the triple jump with a hop, skip and jump of 37-7. Landen Kaufmann was sixth in the 1,600 as he finished in 5 minutes, 21.02 seconds.
Brody Fuhrey was eighth in the 3,200 with a time of 11:41, while Joey Gonsauls was eighth in the long jump with a leap of 18-3 1/4.
For the Lady Rams, Olivia Haley came home with a third-place finish in the 200 meters with a time of 28.07. She would also finish sixth in the 100 in 13.69 seconds.
Wyalusing also got a second-place finish from Mia Wilcox in the high jump with a top height of 4 feet, 10 inches.
Kayla Beebe was seventh in the 3,200 with a time of 12:59.09.
The Lady Rams’ 4X100 relay was sixth in 54.66 seconds and their 4X400 relay was eighth with a time of 4:37.81.
