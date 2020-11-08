HERSHEY — For a lot of freshmen, nerves can make it tough to run a good race at states.
Northeast Bradford’s Melanie Shumway showed she is no ordinary freshman.
The NEB standout finished 45th at the PIAA Class A Cross Country Championships on Saturday, finishing as the top District 4 finisher in 22:21.
“It feels good to be top in my district,” Shumway said.
The freshman was one spot ahead of Kate Moncavage of Southern Columbia, and two spots ahead of Kennedy Marsh of Montgomery, who won the District 4 Championship.
This year was a tough year for runners.
Normally you run in a big race, trying to pace with the best in the state, this year the race was in heats, leaving Shumway in a race with around 30 girls.
“Since there was very little (people) it felt different than having to get right in front with the 150 there are usually,” Shumway said. “It is definitely easier when you have people around you to push you instead of running by yourself and not seeing anybody.”
Another challenge was a lack of chances to see the course ahead of time, and Shumway had to adjust to the hills on the course in Hershey.
“It was the worst course by far, but very exciting,” she said. “I went out a little bit too fast at the beginning. I didn’t expect it to have that many hills. I knew it had hills, but those hills took a lot out of you.”
Shumway knows that the experience she gained on Saturday shows her what she needs to work on for next season.
“Running more hills like this and getting better to,” she said.
For the second straight year the Wyalusing girls ran at states, and they finished eighth with 171 points. Penns Valley won the race with 37 points. Montrose out of District 2 was fifth in 127.
“At our team meeting last week we said we have to appreciate we are here,” Wyalusing coach Jim Schools said. “Not just that we made it, but we are still going. There are other districts that shut down, and states that are not even running their state championship, so we have to appreciate that.”
For the Rams, it wasn’t exactly what they wanted, but they ran a solid race.
“It wasn’t quite what we wanted,” Schools said. “We are kind of the guinea pigs of everything because we were the first race out the shoot there. I am very proud of the effort. They put in the time, they put in the work, they are a great group of girls to work with.”
For the Rams as a program it has been quite the run the past few years.
A year ago the boys and girls were both district champions and state qualifiers. This year the girls won the district title, and the boys had two state qualifiers, and a state medalist.
“I attribute it to a couple of factors,” Schools said. “Number one coach Coats, she is from Elk Lake and we have been slowly integrating things from Elk Lake’s program into our program. It’s a training formula the kids enjoy doing. It uses a lot of faster tempo stuff. Coach Coats and I, Ellen and I have been doing clinics. During the pandemic I think I counted it up, eight virtual clinics I attended, just learning different bits and pieces of information and figuring out how to incorporate in our team and finally just a great group of kids. I told them last night none of this would happen unless they were willing to do the work that was needed to be done to get here. That’s the main thing, the group of kids we have right now are willing to work and do what it takes to be successful.”
Kyla Beebe was the top Wyalusing runner in 64th in 23:02 and Catherine Brown was two spots back in 23:05. Sierra Allen finished 74th in 23:31 and Madison Patton was 101st in 24:44, while Carina Beebe was 105th in 24:58. Hayley Anaya was 123rd in 29:06, while Kassandra Kerin was 124th in 32:04.
For Brown, this was her fourth state meet in four years, and it is tough to see things ending for her career.
“Bittersweet finishing tonight,” Brown said. “It started hitting me as I started packing to come down here and i had my three shirts from states coming down.”
While the team hoped for better at states, they were happy to be there.
“We didn’t do as good as we wanted, but I just think we have to be grateful we got a chance to come here today because when we started the season we didn’t think we would make it to states, we thought our season would be canceled before then,” Brown said.
This year’s experience was a lot different than any of Brown’s other three trips to Hershey.
“Very different than other years,” Brown said. “From the first moment we got here this morning we were the first team on the course, not seeing the tents and everyone it doesn’t feel like states honestly. I feel like all the adrenaline is gone and not racing in a race with hundreds of girls, and now you are down to like 40, it was definitely a lot different than the last three years.
“You didn’t have the people that just pushed you. Usually you are surrounded by people and you can start picking them off throughout the race. It kind of got spread out, it felt like a dual meet.”
For Kayla Beebe it was fun to return to states.
“It felt awesome, second year coming back with the team, amazing to have a team that is good and close,” she said.
While the Rams lose many runners next year, Beebe is hoping to see the team keep having this kind of success.
“We are hoping to get all our junior high up there and train them all summer, get a closer pack and get a good team back next year,” she said.
For Carina Beebe, it was nice to get back to states this year.
“It’s kind of sad, but I’m excited we got to make it this far this season because we didn’t think we would get even more than one race,” she said.
“It’s really an incredible experience, it’s a great way to finish the season just to be together and know we can accomplish great things together.”
Sierra Allen was happy to run as the Rams’ third finisher on Saturday.
“It felt pretty good, I put in a lot of hard work over the summer, I’m glad it finally paid off,” Allen said.
For Allen the race Saturday was very different.
“It was really different,” she said. “From the moment we got here it was just strange. It didn’t feel the same.”
Being in Hershey was special for Allen and the whole Rams team.
“To even be here is great,” she said. “We didn’t think we would get here, even the first day of practice.”
